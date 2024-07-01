Pharmaceutical Injectables Market Analysis Projected to Reach USD 2,096.91 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Rising demand for biologics and self-injectables and pharmaceutical expenditure and new product launches in pharmaceutical injectables

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pharmaceutical injectables market size was USD 698.97 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical injectables market is experiencing significant growth due to rising demand for biologics, self-injectables, and new product launches. The effectiveness of injectable drugs, which offer greater absorption and quicker recovery times, is contributing to this surge in demand as healthcare providers aim to improve patient outcomes.

Download Free Exclusive Sample PDF@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2462

Key Drivers of Market Growth

The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes, and cancer, is a major factor driving market revenue. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer caused approximately 10 million deaths in 2020, accounting for one in six global fatalities. Similarly, the World Heart Federation (WHF) reported that CVDs claimed 20.5 million lives in 2021, making up one-third of all global deaths.

Recent Developments

Innovative medical treatments are increasingly adopted by physicians and patients. For instance, in September 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) expedited the approval of Chiesi Global Rare Diseases' velmanase alfa, an enzyme replacement therapy for alpha-mannosidosis. In April 2022, China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved BeiGene's tislelizumab for treating advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.

Technological Advancements

Technological advancements in pharmaceutical injectables also drive market growth. Chiesi Global Rare Diseases received acceptance of its Biologics License Application (BLA) by the USFDA in September 2022, with a Priority Review designation. Additionally, Gland Pharma launched Bortezomib for Injection in the U.S. in May 2022 to treat multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma, further highlighting the market's innovation.

Challenges and Restraints

Despite the growth, the emergence of alternative drug administration routes poses challenges. These alternatives, such as topical administration, offer improved drug bioavailability and treatment efficacy while being less invasive and generally painless, appealing to patients with needle phobias.

Market Segmentation Insights

Volume Insights:

The global pharmaceutical injectables market is segmented into small volume parenteral and large volume parenteral.

The small volume parenteral segment dominated the market in 2022 due to rising demand for these drugs and vaccines. For example, in May 2020, AstraZeneca received approximately USD 1 billion from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for vaccine development.

Route of Administration Insights:

The market is segmented into intravenous (IV), intramuscular, and subcutaneous routes.

The IV segment is expected to grow moderately, given the high incidence of chronic illnesses and the crucial role of IV infusion therapy in hospital settings, benefiting 80%-90% of hospitalized patients.

The intramuscular segment is projected to hold a significant market share, driven by the increasing number of vaccines administered via this route. The New York Times reported that over 5.55 billion people worldwide have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, about 72.3% of the global population.

End-Use Insights:

The market is segmented into hospitals, home care, clinics, and others.

The hospital segment is expected to grow steadily due to rising patient admissions. For instance, Globocan 2020 reported 4.5 million new cancer cases in China, with a projected increase to 6.8 million by 2040.

The clinics segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share as they offer a cost-effective alternative to hospital stays. Clinics reduce costs and out-of-pocket expenses for patients by 40%-60%, providing better pre-and post-operative care.

Get An Impressive Discount On This Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2462

Pharmaceutical Injectables Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global pharmaceutical injectables market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective pharmaceutical injectables solutions.

Some major players included in the global pharmaceutical injectables market report are:

BD

Novo Nordisk A/S

Amgen Inc.

Baxter

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GSK plc.

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.,

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Sanofi

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pharmaceutical Injectables Latest Industry News

On 4 October, 2023, Advent International and Warburg Pincus successfully acquired Baxter International Inc.'s BioPharma Solutions (BPS) division. This business will now operate independently as Simtra BioPharma Solutions (‘Simtra‘), A Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). Simtra will continue to provide its customers with essential pharmaceutical supply solutions, ensuring the availability of critical pharmaceutical products globally.

On 28 September 2023, the UK government allocated a grant of USD 1,696,444 to support Bacterial Vaccines Network (BactiVac), based at the University of Birmingham. This funding is intended to expedite the advancement of bacterial vaccines as a crucial measure in combatting Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and proactively preventing infections. This initiative is a significant contribution to the global effort to address the increasing challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

Make Payment [Buy your Exclusive copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2462

Pharmaceutical Injectables Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical injectables market on the basis of volume, route of administration, device type, end-use, and region:

Volume Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Large volume parenteral

Small volume parenteral

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Conventional injectables

Pre-filled syringes

Pen-injector

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Home care

Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Acquire the complete research report on the Global Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pharmaceutical-injectables-market

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Variable Rate Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/variable-rate-technology-market

Laser Sensor Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laser-sensor-market

Thermal Printing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/thermal-printing-market

Protein Snacks Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/protein-snacks-market

Lung Cancer Screening Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lung-cancer-screening-market

Anechoic Chamber Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anechoic-chamber-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.