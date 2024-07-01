Automotive Wrap Films Market Forecast Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2032

Rising demand for vehicle personalization is one of the major factors driving automotive wrap films market revenue growth

Automotive Wrap Films Market Size – USD 6.21 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.9%, Market Trends – Growing popularity of digital printing for making automotive wrap films ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive wrap films market size was USD 6.21 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for vehicle personalization, advancements in material technology in the automotive sector such as high-quality vinyl films, as well as growing popularity of digital printing are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of the automotive wrap films market.

Automotive vinyl wrap films can be used to completely wrap entire vehicles or to merely partially cover the most visible areas, such as the doors, hood, and trunk. Major companies already offer state-of-the-art car wrap portfolios that create a wide range of distinctive effects and graphic finishes by using digital wrapping film for delicate, subtle hues and powerful, brilliant colors, which is contributing to revenue growth of the automotive wrap films market. Over the last ten years, the development of new textured and effect finishes has rendered automobile wraps more creative and versatile than ever by using the most recent advances in automobile wrap film innovation such as color-changing and self-healing customized wraps, which is driving revenue growth of the market.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Automotive Wrap Films market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches.

Key players are strategizing various plans such as

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, 3M, HEXIS S.A.S..., RENOLIT SE.., Arlon Graphics, , ORAFOL Europe GmbH.., ROBOKITS INDIA, KAY PREMIUM MARKING FILMS LTD.., Fedrigoni S.P.A..., and Tesla, Covestro AG, Eastman Performance Films, LLC, PHANTOM AUTOS, AXEVINYL, FOLIATEX Böhm GmbH & Co. Vertriebs-KG, NEXFIL Co. Ltd., HP Development Company, L.P., Madico, Inc., Prestige Films, and Saint-Gobain.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The cast films accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Major automakers cover their automobiles with premium cast films because they are thinner, more resilient, and more long-lasting. Cast films are best for long-term car wrapping because, in contrast to other types, they never shrink or bubble at the edges. These cast films have strong protective qualities, are long-lasting (between 5 and 7 years), and are simple to apply and take off. Cast vinyl is a premium substance that is light, strong, and long-lasting. Cast vinyl is a great material for car wraps since it can be removed, saving you money on repainting whenever fresh branding or advertising is required. Currently, major market players including 3M and Avery Dennison are manufacturing cast vinyl film of the highest quality for thrilling car wraps with a paint-like finish in a range of colors as well as the newest digital Supercast wrap films to fulfill present vehicle graphic requirements, which contributes to revenue growth of this segment.

The advertising segment accounted for a significantly large revenue in 2022. Vinyl car wrap advertising is a low-cost solution to promote your company from anywhere on the road. In contrast to billboards and other outdoor displays, which need to rent expensive ad space for a brief period of time, vinyl wraps are an upfront expense that can yield long-term advantages including the simplicity of targeting consumers in various areas. The benefits of vinyl wrapping a car are just as impressive as a striking paint job, but the cost is significantly lower. In addition, there are more aesthetic and finishing options with car wrapping. Many automobile wrap companies, including Pixel Wraps, have streamlined their processes in recent years. These are major factors that are contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive wrap films market on the basis of product type, application, vehicle type, wrap type, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032)

Cast Films

Standard cast film

Premium cast film

Calendared Films

Monomeric

Polymeric

Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032)

Paint Protection

Advertising

Personalization & Customization

Racing & Motorsport Car Graphics

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032)

Light-duty Vehicles

Passenger Cars

SUVs

Vans

Medium-duty Vehicles

Trucks

Buses

Heavy-duty Vehicles

Trailers

Wrap Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032)

Accent Wrap

Full Wraps

Partial Wrap

