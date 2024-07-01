Sorbitol Market Size Worth USD 2.98 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Rising demand for low-calorie and healthy Food & Beverage (F&B) products among individuals is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth

Sorbitol Market Size – USD 1.66 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Increasing need for sorbitol in pharmaceutical applications” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sorbitol market size was USD 1.66 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for sorbitol in pharmaceutical applications is primary key factor driving market revenue growth. Sorbitol is utilized as a tablet diluent in wet granulation or dry compression formulations in pharmaceutical applications. Sorbitol is often utilized in chewable tablets and is used as a plasticizer for gelatin in capsule formulations because of the sweet taste. In addition, sorbitol is used to make sugar-free liquids and as a stabilizer in medicine, vitamins, and antacid suspensions. Sorbitol also prevents crystallization around bottle tops when used in syrups and utilized in injectable and topical treatments, as well as an osmotic laxative.

Moreover, rising demand for low-calorie and healthy F&B products among individuals is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Sorbitol is a polyol used as a sweetener in various foods, including sugar-free desserts, desserts that are frozen, bakery items, and chewing gum. Sorbitol possesses 60% of the sweetness of sucrose and one-third of the calories, and leaves a sweet, refreshing, and pleasant aftertaste. Furthermore, sorbitol does not contribute to dental cavities and is beneficial to diabetics since it lowers the rise in blood glucose and insulin response associated with glucose consumption, hence driving market revenue growth. However, a large number of F&B manufacturers are shifting toward cost-effective alternative sweetener products such as erythritol, xylitol, lactitol, and mannitol, for baking and processing food products, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Sorbitol market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches.

Key players are strategizing various plans such as

ADM, Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Ingredion, SPI Pharma, Merck KGaA, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Batory Foods, Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Jeecon Foods Private Limited, B Food Science Co., Ltd., American International Foods, Inc., Spectrum Chemical, B Food Science Co., Ltd., The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited, Informa Markets, Sayaj, Tereos, and The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The liquid sorbitol segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global sorbitol market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for liquid sorbitol since it is utilized as a sugar substitute in various F&B products. Liquid sorbitol provides sweetness without the same calorie content as sugar, making it suitable for sugar-free or reduced-calorie food and drinks. In addition, liquid sorbitol improves the softness and chewiness of candy and is commonly used in sugar-free ice cream to add sweetness, body, and texture, which is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. Liquid sorbitol is also used as a humectant in diabetic fruit jams and peanut butter to minimize dryness and enhance spread ability.

The beverage segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global sorbitol market during the forecast period. This is due to rising usage of sorbitol in F&B sector as it provides sweetness, and texture, as well as enhances digestive and oral health. Sorbitol is often used as a low-calorie sweetener, humectant, texturizer, or softener owing to its sweetness, 60% relative to sucrose, and high water solubility. In addition, sorbitol is present in various food products, such as chewing gum, candy, desserts, ice cream, and diabetic cuisine, hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sorbitol market on the basis of type of sorbitol, source, application, grade, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Type of Sorbitol Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Liquid Sorbitol

Powder Sorbitol

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Corn

Wheat

Rice

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Sweeteners

Humectants

Excipients

Others

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Direct Sales

Distributors

Online Retail

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Food & Beverage (F&B)

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Chemicals

Others

