Steam Autoclave Market Size Worth USD 3.38 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Rising volumes of medical and bio-hazardous waste is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Steam Autoclave Market Size – USD 1.21 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trends – Increasing advancements in development of specialized autoclaves” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global steam autoclave market size was USD 1.21 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing volumes of medical and bio-hazardous waste is and rising need for steam autoclaves to address the rising quantities of biomedical waste are key factors driving market revenue growth.

A steam autoclave is a type of pressure chamber used to clean industrial gear and equipment. This technique is frequently used to clean surgical tools, lab equipment, solids, liquids, and hollow surfaces. In 1988, the U.S. government enacted the Medical Waste Tracking Act, which established standardized procedures for handling and disposing of potentially hazardous biomedical waste. The U.S. regulatory bodies, such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and e Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have also emphasized on the critical importance of proper disposal and containment of biohazardous waste. In addition, rising demand for efficient management and sterilization of biomedical waste is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The vertical steam autoclave segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global steam autoclave market during the forecast period. This is because vertical autoclaves are easily movable, often featuring wheels for convenient transport. These autoclaves showcase improved water efficiency, demanding considerably less water for disinfection or sterilization when contrasted with horizontal autoclaves. The heightened stature of vertical autoclaves, despite maintaining equivalent capacity to horizontal models, enables users to sterilize a greater quantity of materials within a vertical autoclave than in its horizontal counterpart.

The automatic segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global steam autoclave market over the forecast period. This is due to rising use of automatic steam autoclaves, which offer numerous benefits, making these the preferred option across various fields, including healthcare, research, and industry. One primary advantage of these steam autoclaves is their ease of use and effectiveness. These autoclaves are equipped with advanced automation features that streamline the sterilization process, enhancing user-friendliness.

Some major companies in the global market report include

Hirayama Manufacturing Corporation (HMC), Eryigit Medical Devices, Consolidated Sterilizer Systems, LTE Scientific Ltd, Matachana Group, Astell Scientific, BMM Weston Ltd, Hanshin Medical Company Limited, Getinge Infection Control AB, and CELITRON Medical Technologies

The latest report on the global Steam Autoclave market offers strategic insights into the market landscape to stakeholders, investors, and business owners to help them make efficient and lucrative business decisions based on key statistical data and facts. The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Steam Autoclave market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Steam Autoclave market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2023-2032.

Emergen Research has segmented the global steam autoclave market on the basis of type, technology, end-use, and region:

Steam Autoclave Product Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Tabletop Steam Autoclaves

Vertical Steam Autoclaves

Floor Standing Steam Autoclaves

Horizontal Steam Autoclaves

Steam Autoclave Technology Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Steam Autoclave End-use Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Research and Academic Institutes

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Others

Steam Autoclave Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Steam Autoclave market?

What is the anticipated market valuation of Steam Autoclave industry by 2032?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Steam Autoclave market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Steam Autoclave industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

