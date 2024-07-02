Flying Star Café Defies Trends With A Customer First Approach
Disrupting the fast-casual food sceneALBUQUERQUE , NM, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flying Star Café, an Albuquerque restaurant chain known for high-quality ingredients, comfortable interiors, and fair prices is defying the fast-casual restaurant trends of turning tables quickly with its “stay awhile” approach.
Flying Star Café with its six restaurant locations is a household name throughout Albuquerque and New Mexico. In a time when restaurants are pushing to speed up service lines and turn tables quickly, Flying Star Café is a shining example of the opposite.
“We believe ‘fast casual’ and ‘relaxing, enjoyable experience’ can go together,” said Jean Bernstein, owner and operator. “The customer needs to control their own experience. They want efficiency and capability, but also choices, flexibility, and good food at a fair price. Flying Star Café delivers on that promise and that is why we have such a loyal following.”
According to Allied Market Research, the United States fast-casual market is projected to reach $337 billion by 2032. Emphasis on quick-turn, automation, and affordable standard menus are staples of the fast-casual segment. Yet, Flying Star Café outperforms its competitors with a chef-driven menu featuring seasonal favorites crafted with thoughtfully sourced ingredients.
“We have placed an emphasis on quality, unique variety, great coffee and desserts since our inception in 1987,” said Bernstein. “This, combined with our commitment to welcoming environments and attention to customers’ experience is the secret to our success.”
Flying Star Café has been home to best-selling novelists, family events, business meetings (and even a presidential town hall) for more than 30 years. They also operate five coffee shops under the Satellite Coffee brand.
For more information or to view the menu visit www.flyingstarcafe.com.
Andrea Sok
Sok Influencer PR
302-579-0211
press@sokinfluencerpr.com