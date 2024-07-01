Rising Prevalence of Lymphoma and Myeloma Cancer Drives Growth in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Market

Increase in prevalence of lymphoma and myeloma cancer is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) market size was USD 10.00 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The global market for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by an increase in the prevalence of lymphoma and myeloma cancer, coupled with advancements in treatment options and expanding research activities.

According to recent insights, the prevalence of lymphoma and myeloma cancer has been identified as a key factor contributing to the growth of the CLL market. In the United States alone, a substantial number of individuals were diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma in 2020, underscoring the urgent need for effective treatment solutions. The ongoing rise in cancer cases, which are expected to account for a notable portion of new cancer diagnoses in the U.S., further highlights the demand for improved CLL therapies.

Advancements in treatment options have also played a pivotal role in shaping market dynamics. Recent developments, such as the pending Biologics License Application (BLA) and supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the combined use of ublituximab and UKONIQ (umbralisib), demonstrate significant progress in CLL therapy. These innovations are expected to bolster market growth by providing more effective treatment alternatives for patients.

However, despite these advancements, challenges such as the high cost of patented medications and associated treatment side effects remain key constraints in the CLL market. The exclusive rights granted by patents enable pharmaceutical companies to set high prices, posing financial burdens on patients, insurers, and healthcare systems alike.

In terms of market trends, there is a notable shift towards the development of combination therapies. Initially dominated by chemotherapy combinations, the market has witnessed a transition towards more diverse and effective treatment combinations. Initiatives like those involving duvelisib paired with venetoclax and obinutuzumab highlight this trend, promising enhanced efficacy in CLL management and improved patient adherence.

Segment-wise, the B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia segment is expected to maintain a leading revenue share, driven by increasing incidences of this type of leukemia. The oral route of administration has also emerged as a preferred choice among patients and healthcare providers, owing to its convenience and potential for improving treatment adherence.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) market is moderately consolidated, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective chronic lymphocytic leukemia solutions.

Some major players included in the global chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) market report are:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Genmab A/S

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Genentech Inc.

Genzyme Corporation

AbbVie Inc.

Gilead

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

AstraZeneca

TG Therapeutics Inc.

Ziopharm Oncology Inc.

Secura Bio, Inc.

Arno Therapeutics

Ono pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Xeme Biopharma Ziopharma Oncology, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia(CLL) Latest Industry News

In August 2022, the Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca's Calquence tablet for the treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Small Lymphocytic Leukemia (SLL), and previously treated relapsed or refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL). The Calquence capsule and tablet formulations were found to be bioequivalent in the trials, indicating that the same efficacy and safety profile can be predicted when prescribed with the same dose strength and schedule.1 The tablet is compatible with Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs), antacids, and H2-Receptor Antagonists (H2RAs), all of which reduce gastric acid.1 The majority of Adverse Events (AEs) found in these investigations were minor, with no new safety concerns identified.

In June 2022, the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson released enhanced findings from the Phase 2 CAPTIVATE trial, which assesses IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) combined with venetoclax (I+V) as a potential Fixed-Duration (FD) therapy for adults diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) and Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (SLL) who have not been treated previously.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) market on the basis of type, route of administration, therapy, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

B-cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

T-cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Natural Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Oral Route

Parenteral Route

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institute

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

