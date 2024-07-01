Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market Global Analysis Projected to Reach USD 9.7 Billion by 2032

Rising prevalence of chronic as well as acute diseases and technological advancements in CLIA analyzers are key factors driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market size was USD 5.42 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The global market for Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers is witnessing substantial growth driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases coupled with advancements in technology, reveals a recent market research report.

CLIA analyzers are specialized devices designed to detect antigen-antibody complex formation by measuring emitted light. These devices play a crucial role in diagnosing conditions such as endocrine disorders, infectious diseases, oncology, cardiovascular disorders, and more.

Market Drivers: The rising global burden of diseases like cancer and cardiovascular ailments is a primary driver for the CLIA analyzers market. In 2020 alone, approximately 10 million deaths were attributed to cancer worldwide, with lifestyle factors contributing significantly. Early detection facilitated by CLIA analyzers aids in effective disease management and treatment.

Technological advancements have further bolstered market growth, with new CLIA analyzer models offering faster and more accurate diagnostic capabilities. These analyzers are pivotal in clinical settings for their high throughput, automation, and multiplexing capabilities, reducing the need for multiple tests and enhancing operational efficiency.

Market Developments: Recent advancements include the introduction of next-generation integrated immunoassays and FDA clearances for advanced CLIA analyzer models, underscoring ongoing innovation in the field. Companies like Abbott and Danaher continue to lead in product development, expanding diagnostic capabilities across various disease markers.

Market Restraints: Challenges such as a shortage of skilled medical personnel and stringent regulatory frameworks pose barriers to market expansion. Additionally, the high initial setup costs associated with CLIA analyzers limit adoption, especially in developing regions.

Market Trends: The market trend towards high-throughput CLIA analyzers dominates due to their ability to process large volumes of samples efficiently. Products like Abbott's Architect 12000SR and Fapon's shine i8000/9000 exemplify this trend, offering capabilities to handle hundreds of tests per hour with minimal manual intervention.

Segment Insights: The market segments based on type (high throughput, medium throughput, low throughput), product (reagents, analyzers, consumables), and end-use (hospitals & clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries) each play distinct roles in market dynamics. Reagents and consumables, in particular, are expected to witness significant growth due to their critical role in diagnostic processes and rising demand in emerging markets.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzers Europe Market

Europe is expected to account for considerably large market share in the global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses and rising demand for Point-of-Care (PoC) testing and cost of healthcare.

In addition, shifting trend towards maintaining optimal aesthetic beauty, rising medical tourism, high popularity of minimally invasive procedures, and increasing geriatric population prone to neurovascular disorders and Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) are also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period. According to United Nation (UN) population estimates, twenty out of every 100 Germans are beyond the age of eighty, and by 2050, that percentage is expected to increase to six.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzers Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global CLIA analyzers market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective CLIA analyzers solutions.

Some major players included in the global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market report are:

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Danaher Corporation

Beckman Coulter Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Sysmex Corporation

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd.

bioMerieux SA

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Quidel Corporation

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Latest Industry News

In April 2020, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. and BioCheck, Inc. signed a strategic distribution agreement for CLIA products. According to the terms of this agreement, Accelerate will set up BioCheck's MS-FAST system, a fully automated Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) analyzer, and BioCheck's SARS-CoV-2 assays for the detection of IgM and IgG antibodies.

In December 2020, Siemens Healthineers launched its Atellica solution immunoassay analyzers for high-volume testing in clinical laboratories.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market on the basis of type, application, product, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

High Throughput

Medium Throughput

Low Throughput

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Endocrine Disorders

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Hepatitis and Retrovirus

Cardiovascular Disorders

Allergy

Autoimmunity

Drug Discovery and Development

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Analyzers

Automated

Semi-automated

Reagents

Luminophore Markets

Enzymatic Markets

Consumables

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

