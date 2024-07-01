Steam Heaters Market Shows Robust Growth Potential, Fueled by Technological Advancements and Energy Efficiency

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global steam heaters market is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period. Rising demand for steam heaters in residential and commercial buildings is a major factor driving market revenue growth. In recent years, steam heaters have emerged as pivotal solutions for residential and commercial heating needs, particularly in regions where traditional heating systems may be insufficient or costly. These heaters, ranging from small space units to industrial-grade models, cater to a diverse array of applications including room heating, hot water provision, and industrial processes.

Market Dynamics

The steam heaters market is witnessing significant growth, driven by several key factors. The increasing adoption of solar-powered heaters, supported by government incentives such as federal tax credits in the U.S., has spurred market expansion. Solar-powered models offer substantial savings on electricity and other heating fuels, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and businesses alike. Moreover, industries, especially in food processing, are increasingly integrating steam heaters for efficient high-temperature steam generation, contributing further to market growth.

Segment Insights

The market segmentation highlights the dominance of storage steam heaters, which are essential in industries requiring consistent thermal energy. These heaters, often referred to as thermal batteries, not only reduce electricity costs significantly but also offer reliable heat output over extended periods. In contrast, instantaneous steam heaters are gaining traction in environments where precise temperature control and space efficiency are paramount, such as commercial buildings and factories.

End-User Trends

Residential buildings constitute a substantial portion of the steam heaters market, driven by the versatile use of these heaters for heating spaces, water, and food preparation. Technological advancements like heat pump water heaters are further propelling growth in this segment, offering substantial energy savings compared to conventional systems. Concurrently, the food processing industry is experiencing steady growth in steam heater adoption, leveraging high-pressure steam for efficient cooking and processing operations.

Challenges and Considerations

Despite the market's growth prospects, challenges such as the inherent inefficiencies of some space heaters and safety concerns persist. Ensuring proper usage and installation remains critical to mitigating risks associated with these heating solutions.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the steam heaters market is poised for continued expansion, driven by ongoing technological innovations and increasing awareness of energy efficiency. Government initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable heating solutions are expected to further bolster market dynamics, particularly in regions with stringent energy conservation goals.

About the Report

This market analysis provides a comprehensive overview of the steam heaters industry, highlighting key drivers, challenges, and growth opportunities across various segments and end-user industries. The insights presented aim to guide stakeholders in making informed decisions and strategizing for future market demands.

Steam Heaters Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global steam heaters market is fragmented, with several key players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new products and solutions.

Some major companies included in the global Steam Heaters market report are:

Patterson-Kelley

AERCO

PVI

Graham Manufacturing

CIRCOR International

Armstrong Engineering Associates

Hubbell Heaters

Ace Heaters, LLC

Therma-Flow, Inc.

HESCO

Steam Heaters Latest Industry News

On 17 January 2023, Hintastica Private Limited (HPL), a 50:50 joint venture between Hindware Home Innovation Limited and Groupe Atlantic of France, begun the commercial production of heating appliances from its manufacturing facility Jadcherla, which is 90 km from Hyderabad. The 5.7-acre plant, set with an investment of USD 25.17 Mn, can produce 600 thousand units a year.

On 18 October 2022, Holtec International completed the design and computer simulation phases for its HI-HEAT district heating system, which has been underway since May 2020. HI-HEAT is intended to provide a carbon-free solution for district heating in countries facing a cut-off of Russian fuel supplies as well as countries aiming to shrink the footprint of fossil fuels in their national economies.

Steam Heaters Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global steam heaters market on the basis of product type, size, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Instantaneous steam water heaters

Semi-instantaneous steam water heaters

Storage steam water heaters

Others

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Small-scale steam heaters

Medium-scale steam heaters

Large-scale steam heaters

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Residential buildings

Commercial buildings

Hospitals

Universities

Hotels

Others

Food processing

Other industries

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

