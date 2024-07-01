Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Report Highlights Key Drivers and Segment Insights

Emergen Research Logo

Discover key drivers shaping the global diagnostic imaging market, including technological advancements and rising chronic disease prevalence

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ​​​​​​​The global diagnostic imaging market size was USD 34.00 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The global diagnostic imaging market is experiencing robust growth driven by several key factors, according to a recent market research report. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population are pivotal drivers contributing to market expansion. Advanced technologies integrated into medical imaging systems are also significantly boosting market revenue.

Get Free Sample Report and Related Graphs & Charts @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2534

Key Market Drivers:

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rise in chronic diseases globally underscores the importance of diagnostic imaging in disease diagnosis and treatment planning. Imaging technologies such as MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, and CT scans are crucial in providing detailed insights into various conditions, facilitating informed medical interventions.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in imaging technologies are revolutionizing healthcare, particularly in oncology. Techniques like MRI and PET scans are enhancing cancer diagnosis by providing detailed anatomical and functional information, aiding in comprehensive treatment strategies.

Market Restraints:

Despite the market's growth, concerns over potential side effects associated with diagnostic imaging remain a restraint. Efforts are underway to mitigate these effects and enhance patient safety through improved technology and procedures.

Segment Insights:

1. Diagnostic Imaging Modalities:

Ultrasound Dominance: Ultrasound led the market in 2022, driven by its versatility and increasing applications in various medical fields. Recent innovations in ultrasound technology, including AI integration and portable devices, are expanding its utility in both clinical and emergency settings.

2. Diagnostic Imaging Applications:

Cardiology Leading Application: The cardiology segment held the largest market share in 2022, fueled by advancements in imaging equipment that enable precise evaluation of heart conditions. Techniques like echocardiography play a critical role in diagnosing and managing cardiac diseases effectively.

3. Diagnostic Imaging End-Users:

Hospital Segment Leadership: Hospitals emerged as the primary end-user in 2022 due to rising patient admissions and the need for accurate diagnostic tools. Diagnostic imaging plays a crucial role in disease diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring within hospital settings.

Request A Discount On The Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2534

Market Outlook:

The global diagnostic imaging market is poised for continued growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing healthcare investments worldwide. Market players are focusing on innovation to address challenges and enhance the efficacy of diagnostic imaging solutions across various medical disciplines.

Diagnostic Imaging Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global diagnostic imaging market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Diagnostic Imaging solutions.

Siemens Healthineers

GE HealthCare India

FUJIFILM Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Hologic Corporation

Browns Medical Imaging (BMI)

Koning Corporation

Shimadzu Medical

Diagnostic Imaging Latest Industry News

In July 2022, Canon Medical launched the Vantage Fortain MRI System at ECR 2022, This MRI system features innovative workflow solutions, image enhancements, and accelerated scan technology, which together contribute to reducing the time required for MRI procedures.

In April 2022, Wipro GE Healthcare announced the launch of its next-generation Revolution Aspire CT (Computed Tomography) scanner in India, which is the first made-in-India CT scanner.

Request Customization Of The Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2534

Diagnostic Imaging Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global diagnostic imaging market on the basis of modality, application, end-use, and region:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

MRI

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Computed tomography

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Other applications

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2534

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.