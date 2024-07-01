Cell Therapy Market Shows Robust Growth Amid Rising Demand for Advanced Medical Solutions

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cell therapy market size was USD 4.77 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. In recent years, the global cell therapy market has experienced significant expansion driven by a convergence of factors including technological advancements, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing investment in regenerative medicine. These therapies, which aim to replace, repair, or regenerate damaged tissues and organs, represent a promising alternative to conventional treatments.

Key drivers of market growth include the prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, with initiatives like the FDA's push for advanced therapy development further bolstering expansion. Stem cell therapies, particularly mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), have dominated the market, leveraging their potential across various clinical applications including immune system modulation.

The market also sees traction in T cell therapies, particularly in oncology, where therapies like CAR T cells are gaining prominence for their efficacy in treating various forms of cancer. The approval of therapies like Breyanzi for large B-cell lymphoma underscores this trend.

Despite these advancements, the market faces challenges such as ethical concerns in stem cell research, clinical complexities, and high costs associated with development and application. Regulatory guidelines also play a crucial role in shaping market dynamics.

Segment-wise, the market is categorized into autologous and allogeneic therapies, with autologous therapies leading due to advantages like lower risk of complications and no need for immunosuppressive therapy. Allogeneic therapies, which involve using stem cells from a donor, are also gaining momentum, particularly in treating blood malignancies.

Geographically, North America holds a significant share owing to robust research infrastructure and favorable regulatory frameworks. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth, driven by increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness of advanced medical treatments.

Looking ahead, the oncology segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, supported by the increasing incidence of cancers worldwide and the introduction of novel cell therapies. Musculoskeletal disorders also represent a major application area, driven by ongoing research into tissue regeneration technologies.

Cell Therapy Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global cell therapy market is fragmented, with many medium and large-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing novel cell therapies.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

NuVasive, Inc.

Kolon TissueGene, Inc.

Mesoblast Ltd.

Medipost Co.

Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Tegoscience

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

bluebird bio, Inc.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Lonza

Sartorius AG

Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.

Anterogen Co., Ltd.

Celgene Corporation

Cell Therapy Latest Industry News

In December 2022, Kite, a Gilead Company, and Arcellx, Inc. announced a global strategic collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize CART-ddBCMA, Arcellx's flagship late-stage product candidate for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. CART-ddBCMA is an experimental cell treatment product in Phase 2 clinical development that consists of autologous T cells that have been genetically engineered to target multiple myeloma.

In January 2022, Cellino Biotech, a cell treatment manufacturing company recently secured USD 80 million in a Series A investment round. By 2025, the company will develop the world's first autonomous human cell foundry. The aim of this project is to make stem cell-based medical therapies more widely available, potentially enhancing the field of regenerative medicine.

Cell Therapy Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen research has segmented the global cell therapy market on the basis of cell type, therapy type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Stem Cell

T Cells

Others

Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Autologous

Allogeneic

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Viral Vector Technology

Genome Editing Technology

Somatic Cell Technology

Cell Immortalization Technology

Cell Plasticity Technology

Three-dimensional Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Oncology

Musculoskeletal Disorder

Autoimmune Disorders

Dermatology

Cardiovascular

Ocular

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals & Clinics

Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)/Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Regenerative Medicine Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

