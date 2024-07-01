Ablation Systems Market Size Worth USD 13.18 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Integration of ablation systems with imaging technologies is a major factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 5.75 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends – Rising adoption of robotics and navigation technologies ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ablation systems market size was USD 5.75 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising popularity of remote monitoring and telehealth is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Ablation devices are medical instruments or tools used in various medical procedures to remove tissues, typically for treating or managing certain medical conditions. These devices work by delivering energy, such as heat, cold, or Radiofrequency (RF), to the targeted tissue, causing its removal or alteration. Remote monitoring in ablation patients is becoming more common, allowing healthcare providers to track patients’ progress and outcomes. Telehealth platforms are also being used for post procedure follow-ups and consultations. In addition, tailoring ablation procedures to the patient’s specific needs and anatomy is gaining importance, which is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Patient-specific data, including imaging and electrophysiological mapping, is helping to optimize treatment plans. Moreover, ablation systems are increasingly being used for the treatment of cancer, particularly in cases where surgical resection is not possible. Techniques such as RF ablation, microwave ablation, and cryoablation are being employed for tumor ablation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The ultrasound devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global ablation systems market in 2022. This is due to rising adoption of Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS), diagnostic versatility, and technological advancements. Ultrasound is a versatile imaging modality used to visualize various body structures, including organs, blood vessels, muscles, and developing fetus during pregnancy. Its diagnostic capabilities make it a valuable tool for a wide range of medical specialties, including obstetrics, cardiology, and emergency medicine. In addition, ultrasound is a non-invasive imaging technique that does not involve radiation exposure, making it safer for patient and healthcare providers. Moreover, non-invasive nature of ultrasound has significantly contributed to rising usage in medical practice.

The ophthalmologic treatment segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global ablation systems market during the forecast period attributed to increasing screen time, diabetes epidemic, and lifestyle changes. Modern lifestyles, including dietary preferences, reduced physical activity, and exposure to harsh climatic conditions have significant impact on eye health. For instance, obesity and unhealthy diet can increase the risk of conditions such as diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration. In addition, individuals are now considering vision-correction procedures, such as Laser-Assisted In-Situ Keratomileusis (LASIK) or other refractive surgeries, to reduce their dependency on eyeglasses or contact lenses.

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global ablation systems market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing focus on specialized services and rising cost-effectiveness compared to hospital-based procedures. Many ASCs specialize in specific medical procedures, including cardiac ablation, RF ablation for pain management, and endometrial ablation for gynecological conditions. These specialized ambulatory surgical centers are equipped with necessary ablation systems and staff expertise to provide high-quality care. In addition, patient satisfaction, which focuses on personalized care and convenience offered by ASC is rising in importance in various countries. The combination of high-quality medical care and a comfortable and patient-centered environment contributes to overall patient satisfaction.

The leading contenders in the global Ablation Systems market are listed below:

Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamic, Olympus, Smith+Nephew, Stryker, Dornier MedTech, and Cynosure, LLC

Emergen Research has segmented the global ablation systems market on the basis of device technology, application, end-use, and region:

Device Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Radiofrequency (RF) Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cancer Treatment

Ophthalmologic Treatment

Urological Treatment

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Regional Outlook of the Ablation Systems Market

The global Ablation Systems market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Ablation Systems market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Key reasons to buy the Global Ablation Systems Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Ablation Systems market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

