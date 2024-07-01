Global Antibiotics Market Shows Growth Driven by Innovation and Rising Healthcare Needs

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global antibiotics market size was USD 42.32 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The global antibiotics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, innovative product development, and heightened antibiotic usage across various healthcare settings. Antibiotics, essential for treating bacterial infections in both humans and animals, play a crucial role in managing public health.

A recent study highlighted in the Lancet Regional Health-Southeast Asia revealed that azithromycin and cefixime were among the most widely used antibiotics in India in 2022, underscoring their pivotal role in healthcare practices globally. The market is propelled by the pharmaceutical industry's focus on developing combination therapies to combat antibiotic-resistant illnesses effectively.

Venatorx Pharmaceutical's successful clinical trials with cefepime-taniborbactam for severe Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) exemplify ongoing efforts in creating innovative treatment solutions. Moreover, there are approximately forty-three promising antibiotic compounds currently under investigation, according to the Pew Charitable Trust, aiming to address critical bacterial infections.

However, antibiotic resistance remains a significant challenge, posing potential restraints on market growth. Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria develop mechanisms to withstand antibiotics, leading to longer hospital stays, increased medical costs, and higher mortality rates. Regulatory hurdles and the high cost associated with research and development further complicate market dynamics.

Segment-wise, the penicillin segment dominated the global market in 2022, owing to heightened awareness and accessibility to healthcare services globally. The cephalosporin segment is poised for rapid growth, fueled by increased investments in research and development and rising prevalence of infectious diseases.

In terms of administration routes, the parenteral segment, involving intravenous administration, holds a substantial market share due to hospital admissions for severe infections. Conversely, the oral segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by its convenience, lower costs, and reduced risk of complications compared to intravenous therapies.

Application-wise, respiratory infections accounted for the largest market share, driven by the increasing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases globally. Similarly, urinary infections are projected to grow steadily, supported by pharmaceutical innovations targeting multi-drug-resistant bacteria.

Geographically, North America remains a prominent market due to robust healthcare infrastructure and stringent regulatory frameworks. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative market, fueled by increasing healthcare investments and rising incidences of infectious diseases.

The market's end-use sectors, including hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies, are crucial in optimizing antibiotic use and ensuring effective patient management. Hospital pharmacies, in particular, play a pivotal role in antibiotic stewardship programs to promote responsible antibiotic use and combat resistance.

As the global healthcare landscape evolves, the antibiotics market continues to evolve with advancements in treatment modalities and regulatory frameworks. Stakeholders across the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are collaborating to address challenges posed by antibiotic resistance and enhance patient outcomes globally.

Antibiotics Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global antibiotics market is fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing testing, and introducing more effective antibiotics solutions in the market.

Some major players included in the global antibiotics market report are:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca

The Menarini Group

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.

GSK plc

Bayer AG

Lilly

Merck KGaA

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott

Sanofi

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Inc.

Lupin

Antibiotics Latest Industry News

On 19 September, 2023, SIRIO introduced a new line of consumer health gummies at CPHI Barcelona. The newly launched herbal gummies cater to popular consumer health categories. These three innovative formulations aim to facilitate the growth of SIRIO's partners, particularly pharmaceutical and Over-The-Counter (OTC) brands looking to establish a presence in the active health sector. The products are tailored to support customers in trending consumer health areas such as 'cough and cold', 'oral care', and 'Urinary Tract Infections' (UTI).

On April 15, 2023, GSK unveiled favorable outcomes from the significant EAGLE-2 and EAGLE-3 phase III trials concerning gepotidacin, a pioneering oral antibiotic with a unique mode of action designed for treating uncomplicated UTI in female adults and adolescents. These findings were presented today in an oral session at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Antibiotics Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global antibiotics market on the basis of product, route of administration, drug origin, and spectrum of activity component, delivery mode, end-use, and region

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Penicillin

Cephalosporin

Carbapenems

Monobactams

Quinolones

Macrolides

Others

Route of Administration (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Oral

Parenteral

Drug Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Natural

Semisynthetic

Synthetic

Spectrum of Activity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Broad-Spectrum Antibiotic

Narrow-Spectrum Antibiotic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Skin Infections

Ear Infections

Urinary Infections

Respiratory Infections

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

