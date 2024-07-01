High Impact Clinical Trials and Studies

Submissions Due by August 1

You are invited to submit abstracts of your clinical trials and studies to be considered for presentation at a dedicated Scientific Forum session at Clinical Congress 2024 in San Francisco, CA.

This High-Impact Clinical Trials & Studies session (previously known as Clinical Trials/Late-Breaking Abstracts) will highlight important clinical trials and studies from all surgical disciplines with an emphasis on research that will directly impact surgical science and practice.

Both original research and research presented at other meetings within the past 6 months may be submitted. Work that is currently under review or accepted for publication may be submitted. Electronically or physically published research is not eligible for submission.

View the Submission Guidelines

Submissions close on Thursday, August 1, at 1:00 pm CT. Notification of acceptance will be sent in late August.

New for 2024

Each author listed in the author string must have an ACS account. If you do not already have one, please create an account prior to submitting an abstract. Creating an account does not constitute joining ACS as a member or incurring dues. Create a free ACS account

Contact scientificforum@facs.org with any questions.