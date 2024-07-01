Glass Fiber Market 2024 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2032

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global glass fiber market is experiencing a period of sustained expansion, fueled by rising demand from key sectors like construction, transportation, and renewable energy. According to a recent report by Emergen Research, the market reached a value of $19.69 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $31.62 billion by 2032, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% .

Market Overview and Trends

Glass fibers, known for their strength, versatility, and lightweight properties, are woven into various applications. These include:

Composites: Used in wind turbine blades, pipelines, and automotive components for fuel efficiency.

Insulation: Providing thermal and acoustic insulation in buildings and industrial settings.

Optical Fibers: Revolutionizing communication infrastructure with high-speed internet connectivity.

Growth Drivers

Several factors are propelling the glass fiber market forward:

Infrastructure Development: Growing investments in infrastructure projects like smart grids, renewable energy plants, and transportation networks are driving demand for glass fiber cables and composites.

Focus on Sustainability: The lightweight nature of glass fiber composites contributes to improved fuel efficiency in vehicles and reduced energy consumption in buildings, aligning with growing sustainability concerns.

Rising Fire Safety Awareness: Stringent fire safety regulations are increasing the adoption of flame-retardant materials like glass fiber in construction and electrical applications.

Restraints and Opportunities

Despite the positive outlook, the market faces challenges:

Fluctuations in Raw Material Costs: Price volatility of raw materials like silica sand can impact production costs.

Competition from Alternative Materials: The rise of advanced materials like carbon fiber may pose competition in specific applications.

However, significant growth opportunities exist:

Technological Advancements: Innovations in glass fiber production and coatings are enhancing performance and creating new applications.

Emerging Economies: Developing countries with growing infrastructure projects present a lucrative market for glass fiber products.

Key Market Insights and SWOT Analysis

Market Fragmentation: The market features several established players alongside regional participants.

High Demand for S-Glass Fiber: The S-glass fiber segment is expected to witness the fastest growth due to its superior strength-to-weight ratio, making it ideal for aerospace and defense applications.

Asia Pacific Dominates: The Asia Pacific region currently holds the dominant market share due to rapid infrastructure development in China and India.

SWOT Analysis:

Strengths: Versatility, affordability, and strong performance properties.

Weaknesses: Susceptibility to raw material price fluctuations.

Opportunities: Growing demand from emerging economies and technological advancements.

Threats: Competition from alternative materials and fluctuating energy costs.

Strategic Developments and M&A Activity

In October 2023, Ahlstrom introduces a state-of-the-art glass fiber tissue line for advanced building materials in Madisonville, U.S. This strategic investment reinforces the company's leadership as a premier global provider of high-performance materials. The new line will manufacture a comprehensive range of glass fiber tissue nonwovens, with a primary emphasis on Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Vinyl sheet materials.

In February 2023, Saint-Gobain acquired U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd, the manufacturer of glass wool insulation. This strategic move underscores Saint-Gobain's commitment to expanding its footprint in India's construction industry. With UP Twiga's two manufacturing facilities strategically located near Delhi and Mumbai, Saint-Gobain is poised to enhance its production capabilities and deliver innovative insulation solutions across diverse applications.

Glass Fiber Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global glass fiber market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective glass fiber.

Some of the major companies included in the global glass fiber market report are:

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain

Jushi Group

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (NEG)

Johns Manville

AGY Holding Corp.

3B-The Fibreglass Company

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp (CPIC)

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Sisecam Group

Knauf Insulation

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Weibo. Co. Ltd

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

Glass Fiber Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global glass fiber market on the basis of product type, glass fiber, manufacturing process, application, end use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Glass Wool

Direct and Assembled Roving

Chopped Strands

Yarn

Continuous Filament Mat

Others

Glass Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

E-glass

S-glass

C-glass

ECR glass

AR-Glass Fiber

Others

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Hand Lay-Up

Spray Up

Resin Infusion

Filament Winding

Pultrusion

Compression Molding

Prepreg Layup

Injection Molding

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Composites

Insulation

Country scope:

U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of MEA

