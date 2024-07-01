Healthy Snacks Market 2024 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2032

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthy snacks market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a surge in health consciousness and evolving consumer preferences. According to Emergen Research, the market size was valued at a staggering USD 90.62 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a delicious USD 167.92 billion by 2032, reflecting a healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

Market Overview and Trends

Today's consumers are busier than ever, juggling work, family, and social commitments. This fast-paced lifestyle fuels the demand for convenient, portable, and healthy snacking options. The healthy snacks market is responding with a wave of innovative products that cater to various dietary needs and preferences. From gluten-free and vegan options to high-protein and low-sugar bars, there's a healthy snack for everyone.

Key Drivers Propelling the Market

Shifting Dietary Habits: Consumers are increasingly prioritizing health and wellness, opting for snacks packed with nutrients like protein, fiber, and vitamins.

Busy Lifestyles: On-the-go snacking is on the rise, creating a demand for convenient and portable healthy options.

Growing Awareness of Dietary Restrictions: The rise of allergies, intolerances, and specific dietary choices like veganism is prompting manufacturers to cater to these needs.

Product Innovation: Food manufacturers are constantly innovating with new flavors, ingredients, and textures to keep consumers engaged and interested.

Restraints and Challenges

Higher Price Point: Healthy snacks can sometimes be more expensive than their conventional counterparts, potentially limiting accessibility for some consumers.

Perceived Lack of Indulgence: There's a misconception that healthy snacks can't be delicious, which can hinder purchase decisions.

Maintaining Shelf Life: Ensuring healthy snacks remain fresh and appealing can be a challenge for manufacturers.

Growth Opportunities in the Healthy Snacks Market

Emerging Markets: The healthy snacks market holds immense potential in developing economies like China and India, where disposable incomes are rising and health awareness is growing.

Subscription Services: Delivering healthy snacks directly to consumers' doorsteps can capitalize on the convenience trend.

Focus on Sustainable Packaging: Eco-conscious consumers are more likely to choose products with sustainable packaging.

Market Insights and SWOT Analysis

Strengths:

Wide variety of healthy snack options

Growing consumer demand for convenience and health

Increasing focus on innovation

Weaknesses:

Higher price point compared to conventional snacks

Limited shelf life of some healthy snacks

Opportunities:

Expansion into emerging markets

Development of subscription-based snack delivery services

Focus on sustainable packaging

Threats:

Fluctuations in ingredient prices

Economic downturns impacting consumer spending

Increased competition from new entrants

Strategic Developments, Mergers, and Acquisitions

On 26 May 2023, Reliance Retail announced a collaboration with General Mills to sell Western snacks. Reliance launched General Mills' global corn chips brand Alan's Bugles in India as part of the cooperation.

On 2 March 2022, CLIF announced the launch of CLIF Thins, a crispy, crunchy variation on the original CLIF BAR designed for everyday snacking and ideal for busy families, commuters, and individuals on the go. CLIF Thins are produced with plant-based ingredients, reinforcing CLIF's commitment to using nutrients that nourish bodies while also supporting a healthy world. CLIF Thins are the ideal snack for individuals looking for delicious flavors and real ingredients, such as organic rolled oats, with 100 calories and 5 grams of sugar per pack

Healthy Snacks Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global healthy snacks market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market.

Some major players included in the market report are:

Kind

Mondelez International group.

General Mills.

Insurgent Brands.

LÄRABAR.

NatureBox.

Amplify Snack Brands.

Enjoy Life.

Justin's, LLC.

That’s it. Nutrition.

Go Raw.

Mary’s Gone Crackers, Inc.

Peeled Snacks, Inc.

Saffron Road.

The Good Bean.

Health Warrior.

purelyelizabeth.

Quinn Foods LLC.

PopCorners

LESSEREVIL

Healthy Snacks Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global healthy snacks market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, packaging, nutritional profile, dietary preference, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Nut-Based Snacks

Fruit-Based Snacks

Yogurt and Dairy-Based Snacks

Grain-Based Snacks

Protein Bars and Snacks

Vegetable-Based Snacks

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Bags & Pouches

Boxes

Cans

Jars

Others

Nutritional Profile Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Low-Calorie Snacks

Low-Sugar Snacks

High-Fiber Snacks

Gluten-Free Snacks

Protein-Rich Snacks

Dietary Preference Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Vegan and Plant-Based Snacks

Keto-Friendly Snacks

Paleo Snacks

Low-Carb Snacks

Country scope:

U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

