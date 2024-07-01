Sustainable Fabrics Market 2024 by Type, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2032

Emergen Research Logo

sustainable fabrics market is experiencing a surge in demand, driven by a growing consumer focus on environmental responsibility

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sustainable fabrics market is experiencing a surge in demand, driven by a growing consumer focus on environmental responsibility and ethical production practices. According to a report by Emergen Research, the market size was valued at USD 26.45 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 92.46 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.

Market Overview

Sustainable fabrics encompass a range of materials produced with minimal environmental impact. This includes organic cotton, recycled polyester, linen, hemp, and various innovative bio-based fabrics. The market caters to a growing segment of eco-conscious consumers willing to pay a premium for sustainable clothing and textiles.

Key Trends Shaping the Market

Rising Environmental Awareness: Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of the fashion industry. This is driving demand for sustainable fabrics that utilize less water, energy, and harmful chemicals in production.

Shifting Consumer Preferences: Ethical fashion choices are becoming mainstream. Consumers are looking for brands that prioritize sustainability throughout their supply chain.

Government Regulations: Stringent environmental regulations on synthetic materials and growing support for bio-based products further propel the market growth.

Technological Advancements: Innovation in fabric production is leading to the development of new, high-performance sustainable materials.

Drivers and Restraints

Drivers:

Growing disposable income in emerging economies, coupled with rising environmental awareness, is expected to fuel market expansion.

Increasing adoption of sustainable practices by fashion brands and retailers is a significant growth driver.

The expanding furnishing industry presents additional opportunities for sustainable fabrics.

Restraints:

The higher cost of sustainable fabrics compared to conventional materials can be a deterrent for some consumers.

Lack of consumer awareness about sustainable fabrics and their benefits presents a challenge.

Limited availability of sustainable fabrics across all clothing categories can restrict market growth.

Growth Opportunities

Rising demand for eco-friendly clothing in the athleisure and sportswear segments presents significant growth opportunities.

Technological advancements in fabric recycling and upcycling offer promising solutions for waste reduction.

Collaboration between brands, manufacturers, and regulatory bodies can promote transparency and build consumer trust in sustainable fabrics.

Key Market Insights

The Asia Pacific region currently dominates the market, with major economies like China, India, and Japan expected to maintain their leading positions.

Organic, natural, recycled, and regenerated fabrics are the primary product segments within the sustainable fabrics market.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths:

Environmentally friendly and ethical production practices

Growing consumer demand

Technological advancements in fabric development

Weaknesses:

Higher cost of sustainable fabrics compared to conventional materials

Limited availability across all clothing categories

Opportunities:

Rising disposable income in emerging economies

Increasing adoption by fashion brands and retailers

Technological advancements in recycling and upcycling

Threats:

Fluctuations in raw material prices

Stringent government regulations can impact production costs

Latest Strategic Developments and M&A Activity

On 6 July, 2022, Swiss Textiles, Swiss Fair Trade, and Amfori have jointly introduced a new collaborative initiative in the apparel sector, named 'Sustainable Textiles Switzerland' (STS 2030). This program mandates that all stakeholders across the entire value chain operate sustainably. Supported by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), Switzerland's sustainability roadmap outlines ambitious goals, including a significant reduction in GHG emissions within the textile industry, the advancement of equitable wages, fair labor practices, and innovative circular business models.

Sustainable Fabrics Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global sustainable fabrics market is fairly consolidated with few small and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective fabrics in the market.

Some major players included in the global sustainable fabrics market report are:

Vivify Textiles

Polyfibre Industries

Foss Performance Materials

Grasim

Textil Santanderina

Teijin Limited

Pilipinas Ecofiber Corp

Wellman

Pure Waste Textiles Ltd

Advanced Materials

Sustainable Fabrics Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global sustainable fabrics market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Natural

Regenerated

Recycled

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Furnishing

Clothing

Medical

Others

Country scope: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of MEA

