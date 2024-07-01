Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size, Share & Trends, Growth and Forecast

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global monoclonal antibodies market is experiencing a surge, driven by a confluence of factors including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in biotechnology, and an increasing focus on targeted therapies. According to Emergen Research, the market size was valued at a staggering $204.42 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a phenomenal $572.62 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%.

Market Overview

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are laboratory-created proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off disease. They offer a highly targeted approach to treatment, minimizing side effects compared to traditional therapies. mAbs are revolutionizing various therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, and infectious diseases.

Key Trends Shaping the Market

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The global burden of chronic diseases like cancer, autoimmune disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases is escalating. This surge in demand for effective treatments is propelling the mAbs market.

Technological Advancements: Breakthroughs in genetic engineering and bioprocessing are enabling the development of more potent and specific mAbs. This continuous innovation is fostering market expansion.

Growing Adoption of Biosimilars: The emergence of biosimilars, which are highly similar to existing mAbs but more affordable, is increasing access to these life-saving therapies and contributing to market growth.

Market Drivers vs. Restraints

Drivers:

Increasing government funding for research and development of mAbs

Growing geriatric population susceptible to chronic diseases

Rising healthcare expenditure and insurance coverage for biologics

Restraints:

High cost of mAb development and manufacturing

Stringent regulatory requirements for approval

Potential for patent infringement disputes

Growth Opportunities

Expansion into emerging markets like Asia Pacific

Development of mAbs for new therapeutic areas like gene therapy

Technological advancements in manufacturing to reduce production costs

Market Insights

North America currently holds the dominant market share due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of chronic diseases. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to increasing disposable incomes and government initiatives promoting biopharmaceutical research.

The human source segment holds the largest market share due to established efficacy and safety profiles. However, the humanized mAbs segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR due to their lower immunogenicity (risk of triggering an immune response).

Hospitals are the primary end-users of mAbs, but the growing adoption of home-based therapies is expected to create opportunities for the ambulatory care segment.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths:

High efficacy and specificity of mAbs

Growing demand for targeted therapies

Increasing investments in R&D

Weaknesses:

High cost of development and manufacturing

Limited production capacity

Complex regulatory approval process

Opportunities:

Expansion into new markets and therapeutic areas

Technological advancements to reduce production costs

Development of biosimilars to improve affordability

Threats:

Patent expirations and competition from biosimilars

Stringent regulatory requirements

Potential for safety concerns associated with mAbs

Latest Strategic Developments

On 27 May 2021, Novartis AG, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer, and Sub-Atomic Accomplices, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical organization, declared the beginning of the clinical trial Eympathy, a Stage 2 and 3 study, to investigate the utilization of its original DARP in therapeutic candidate ensovibep (MP0420) for the treatment of Coronavirus.

On 10 January 2021, Sanofi, a global drug, and medical organization, declared the acquisition of Kymab, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical organization to add KY1005, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key immune system regulator OX40L, to its pipeline.

Monoclonal Antibodies Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global monoclonal antibodies market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective monoclonal antibodies solutions.

Some major players included in the global monoclonal antibodies market report are:

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Amgen Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca Plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi S.A.

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global monoclonal antibodies market on the basis of source, indication, production type, end-use, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Humanized mAb

Human mAb

Murine mAb

Chimeric mAb

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cancer

Breast cancer

Colorectal cancer

Lung cancer

Ovarian cancer

Others

Autoimmune Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

Production Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

In Vivo

In Vitro

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory centers

Outpatient Facilities

Others

Country scope: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of MEA

