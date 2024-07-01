Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market Business Overview, Specification, Techniques & Strategies to 2032

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cannabidiol (CBD) oil market is experiencing a surge in demand, driven by increasing consumer awareness of its potential therapeutic benefits and growing acceptance of natural wellness solutions. According to a report by Emergen Research, the market size reached USD 27.17 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a staggering USD 6.24 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%.

Market Overview and Trends:

The CBD oil market is witnessing a significant shift towards a wider variety of product offerings, including tinctures, capsules, gummies, edibles, and topical applications. This diversification caters to a broader consumer base seeking convenient and targeted CBD intake methods. Additionally, the rising demand for organic and natural products is fueling the growth of the hemp-derived CBD segment.

Key Drivers Propelling Market Growth:

Growing Recognition of CBD's Therapeutic Potential: Increasing scientific research on the potential health benefits of CBD for anxiety, pain management, and other conditions is driving consumer interest and market expansion.

Shift Towards Natural Wellness Solutions: Consumers are increasingly opting for natural remedies, creating a favorable environment for CBD products marketed for relaxation, sleep support, and overall well-being.

Expanding Legal Landscape: The legalization of cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes in several countries is opening new avenues for CBD oil sales and distribution.

Restraints and Challenges:

Stringent Regulations and Legal Uncertainties: The evolving regulatory landscape surrounding CBD products, especially in certain regions, creates hurdles for market participants.

Lack of Standardized Dosing and Product Labeling: Concerns regarding inconsistent dosing recommendations and unclear labeling can create confusion among consumers and hinder market growth.

Growth Opportunities:

Strategic Mergers and Acquisitions: Consolidation in the CBD oil market through mergers and acquisitions can accelerate market expansion and product innovation.

Focus on Research and Development: Continued research on the therapeutic applications of CBD can unlock new market opportunities and enhance consumer confidence.

Increased Public Education and Awareness Campaigns: Educating consumers about the potential benefits and responsible use of CBD oil can broaden market reach and address existing skepticism.

Key Market Insights:

North America currently dominates the CBD oil market, primarily due to the early adoption of CBD products and favorable regulatory changes in the United States and Canada.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to rising disposable incomes, growing awareness of CBD benefits, and increasing legalization efforts.

The market for CBD-infused food and beverages is anticipated to gain significant traction as consumers seek convenient and discreet ways to incorporate CBD into their daily routines.

SWOT Analysis:

Strengths: Wide range of product offerings, growing scientific research, increasing consumer demand.

Weaknesses: Lack of standardization, regulatory uncertainties, limited clinical data.

Opportunities: Expansion into new markets, development of novel delivery methods, increased focus on research.

Threats: Potential changes in regulations, negative publicity, competition from synthetic alternatives.

Latest Strategic Developments and M&A Activity:

On 6 March, 2023, Sunsoil Products, a certified and fourth-largest CBD brand in Vermont, established a strategic alliance with Sprouts Farmers. This collaboration intends to advance Sunsoil's goal of providing CBD products at fair prices to customers around the world.

On 18 January, 2023, Kanabo introduced two new therapeutic compositions to its VapePod lineup. These two combinations are based on the indica-dominant Champagne Kush and the sativa-dominant Blue Dream. The business asserts that these formulations will be priced similarly to its earlier goods.

CBD Oil Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global CBD oil market is consolidated with few large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing testing, and introducing more effective CBD oil market solutions.

Some major players included in the global CBD oil market report are:

PharmaHemp

Isodiol International Inc.

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC

Gaia Botanics

CV Sciences Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Cannoid, LLC

Joy Organics.

Lazarus Naturals

Freedom Leaf, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation Inc.

Green Roads

FOLIUM Science

CBD Oil Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global CBD oil on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Marijuana Based

Hemp Based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food & Beverage (F&B)

Pharmaceuticals

Pet care

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Country scope:

U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of MEA

