EBRD appoints new Director for Poland and Baltic States

EBRD appoints new Regional Director for Poland and Baltic States

Andreea Moraru will begin her new role in September

Moraru currently serving as Regional Director for Greece and Cyprus

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Andreea Moraru as its new Regional Director for Poland and the Baltic States.

Ms Moraru currently serves as Director, Regional Head of Greece and Cyprus. She will replace Elisabetta Falcetti, who was recently announced as the Bank’s new Managing Director for Türkiye and the Caucasus. Ms Moraru will start her new role on 1 September.

Welcoming the appointment, EBRD Vice President, Banking, Matteo Patrone, said: “Andreea brings to her new role in-depth knowledge of the EBRD, as well as a strong track record of leading large teams and delivering complex banking instruments.

Poland is one of the EBRD’s largest and most sophisticated markets, and our business in the Baltic countries has grown to record levels over the last three years. I am confident Andreea will strengthen our business delivery and impact in the region."

Ms Moraru takes over the Bank’s delivery in Poland as the EBRD refines its investment priorities for the country and publishes its new five-year country strategy for Poland.

Ms Moraru said: “I look forward to taking on this new role and overseeing the Bank’s business in the new chapter of our work. Further boosting the competitiveness of Poland’s vibrant corporate sector and supporting the scale up of renewable energy are EBRD’s key priorities, and an incredibly interesting professional opportunity.”

Ms Moraru joined the EBRD in 2001 on the Graduate Analyst programme. She held a number of roles in the Bank before moving to Athens in 2021 as the Director for Greece and Cyprus, where she substantially grew the Bank’s corporate business.

The EBRD is among the leading institutional investors in Poland. Since the start of its operations in the country in 1991, the Bank has invested more than €14 billion in 527 projects. Last year the Bank invested a record €1.3 billion in Poland.