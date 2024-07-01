Cold Chain Packaging Products Market to grow from USD 27.01 Billion in 2024 to USD 52.63 Billion by 2030 – Exactitude Consultancy

North America accounted for the largest market in the Cold Chain Packaging Products market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value

The global Cold Chain Packaging Products market is anticipated to grow from USD 27.01 Billion in 2024 to USD 52.63 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10 % during the forecast period.

The cold chain packaging products market is essential for maintaining the quality and integrity of temperature-sensitive products during transportation and storage. This market serves industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and chemicals, ensuring that products remain within required temperature ranges.

The development and maintenance of cold chain packaging systems can be expensive, impacting affordability for smaller companies. Managing the logistics of cold chain systems is complex, requiring precise temperature monitoring and control throughout the supply chain. The environmental impact of cold chain packaging materials, particularly plastics, is a growing concern, leading to a demand for sustainable solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Cold Chain Packaging Products market was dynamic, with several prominent companies competing to provide innovative and advanced Cold Chain Packaging Products solutions. Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Pelican BioThermal LLC, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc., Softbox Systems Ltd., Cold Chain IQ, Cryopak Industries Inc., Cold Chain Federation, Va-Q-tec AG, Sofrigam SA Ltd., Tempack Packaging Solutions S.L., ACH Foam Technologies, LLC, Inmark Packaging, Intelsius, Cryopak Verification Technologies, Americold Logistics, LLC, World Courier, DHL Global Forwarding, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), FedEx Corporation.

Recent Developments

September 26, 2023: SEE, formerly Sealed Air, a leading provider of innovative packaging solutions, announced its proposed alliance with Sparck Technologies’s, a global provider of 3D automated packaging solutions, where SEE will be the exclusive distributor of Sparck Technologies’s CVP (3D) Automated Packaging Solutions in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea. The alliance will give SEE’s customers access to industry-leading automated packaging systems and enable them to improve operations and create a safer working environment.

November 27, 2023: FedEx is ready to deliver outstanding service this holiday season with the fastest ground network and broadest weekend residential coverage in the industry, along with newly enhanced visibility tools.

Report Scope:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Study period 2020-2030 Base year 2023 Estimated year 2024 Forecasted year 2024-2030 Historical period 2019-2023 Unit Value (USD Billion) Volume (Thousand Units) Segmentation By Products, Applications and Region By Products Insulated containers and boxes Phase change materials (PCMs) Gel packs Insulated pallet shippers Temperature monitoring devices By Applications Food and beverages Pharmaceuticals and biologics Chemicals Electronics North America Asia Pacific By Region Europe South America Middle East Asia & Africa

Market Dynamics

Companies are investing in high-quality packaging materials and technologies to meet regulatory requirements and maintain product integrity.

Strict rules governing the storage and transportation of goods apply to a number of industries, including biotechnology, food, and pharmaceuticals. Purchasing packaging materials that adhere to these rules is crucial to preventing fines and legal problems as well as, most importantly, guaranteeing the products’ efficacy and safety. Superior packaging materials are engineered to offer efficient regulation of temperature and stability. This is especially crucial for goods like medications, vaccines, and some foods that are susceptible to temperature changes. Throughout the supply chain, insulation and temperature monitoring technologies aid in maintaining the ideal conditions. Products’ shelf lives can be greatly impacted by the materials used in their packaging. Longer shelf life and improved quality can be achieved by investing in technologies that improve product preservation and lower the risk of spoiling or degradation.

Restraint

The cold chain industry is subject to various regulations and standards to ensure the safety and quality of temperature-sensitive products.

GDP regulations that specify how pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products should be distributed and transported are in place in many nations. Ensuring compliance with GDP guarantees the preservation of these products’ quality and integrity across the entire supply chain. Food transportation is specifically covered by provisions of the Food Safety and Market Act (FSMA) in the United States. It highlights how important temperature control is in preventing risks to food safety during transportation. IATA offers guidelines for the air transportation of medications. Pharmaceutical products that are sensitive to temperature must be handled, stored, and transported in accordance with the IATA Temperature Control Regulations (TCR). The European Medicines Agency (EMA) offers guidelines for the transportation of pharmaceuticals, with a focus on maintaining the necessary temperature conditions. These regulations are essential for pharmaceutical producers and suppliers in the European Union

On the basis of geography

North America accounted for the largest market in the Cold Chain Packaging Products market . North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. Due to the growing need for temperature-sensitive products and the growing realization of how crucial it is to preserve product integrity throughout the supply chain, North America has a substantial market share in the global cold chain packaging products market.

In addition, to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

We have also focused on technological lead, profitability, company size, company valuation in relation to the industry and analysis of products and applications in relation to market growth and market share.

