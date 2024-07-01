Global Connector Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Connector Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The connector market has experienced robust growth in recent years, from $79.10 billion in 2023 to $86.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rapid expansion of telecommunications, the computing revolution, the emergence of high-speed data transmission, automotive electronics integration, and the consumer electronics boom.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The connector market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $110.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to 5G technology deployment, electric vehicles (EVs) and charging infrastructure, internet of things (IoT) expansion, edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) integration.

Growth driver of the connector market

The growing automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the connector market going forward. The automotive industry refers to the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, selling, repairing, and modification of motor vehicles, including passenger automobiles, light trucks, and commercial vehicles. Connectors are used in the electrical systems of vehicles to enable the transmission of power and signals between different components, ensuring reliable and secure connections and contributing to the overall efficiency and safety of the vehicle's electrical system.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the connector market include Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd., Koch Industries Inc. (Molex LLC), 3M Company, Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd., Prysmian Group, TE Connectivity Ltd., Yazaki Corporation, Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol RF), Nexans SA, Ametek Inc., Phoenix Contact, Molex LLC, Smiths Interconnect, ITT Inc., JAE Electronics Inc., Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited (FIT), Hirose Electric Co. Ltd., Wurth Elektronik, AVX Corporation, Panduit, Harting Technology Group, Samtec Inc., Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Delphi Technologies, J.S.T. Mfg. Co. Ltd., Axon Cable S.A.S, CUI Global Inc.

Major companies operating in the connector market are focusing on developing innovative solutions with advanced technologies, such as high-voltage connector backshells, to gain a competitive edge in the market. High-voltage connector backshells are protective enclosures that attach to the rear of high-voltage connectors.

Segments:

1) By Product: PCB Connectors, I Or O (Input Or Output) Connectors, Circular Connectors, Fiber Optic Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, Rectangular Connectors, Solar Connectors, Patchcord

2) By Material: Copper, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Plastic, Other Materials

3) By End User: Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Automotive, Energy And Power, Aerospace And Defense, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the connector market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of connector.

Connector Market Definition

A connector refers to a device that connects one component to another, transferring information, power, or signals between them. These electromechanical components create an electrical or mechanical connection between different parts of a circuit or system.

The main types of connector products included are PCB connectors, I or O (input or output) connectors, circular connectors, fiber optic connectors, RF coaxial connectors, rectangular connectors, solar connectors, and patchcords. PCB connectors are electrical interfaces that enable the connection and transmission of signals between printed circuit boards in electronic devices. Several types of materials are used, including copper, aluminum, stainless steel, plastic, and others. Several end users include consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, energy and power, aerospace and defense, and others.

Connector Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Connector Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on connector market size, connector market drivers and trends, connector market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The connector market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

