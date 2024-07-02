FLORIDA CREATOR FINDS HERSELF A NEW CLASSROOM

Teacher turned social media creator, Melissa Kauper

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A FORMER Palm Beach teacher is using her classroom skills to educate a whole new audience to the world of cooking.

Melissa Kauper spent her career as a teaching specialist working with low performing schools to try and raise their standards.

But now she’s using her professional talents in a very different way – on social media.

Melissa, a keen home cook, became fascinated by Tik Tok and Instagram during Covid, after being introduced to the channels by her teenage sons.

“They suggested that I post some of my cooking videos and I just thought why not,” said Melissa.

“I got really excited when the first video got a few thousand views so I thought it was really fun and decided to keep going.”

Melissa started to share her family Italian recipes, one pot favourites and party pleasers – and was astounded by the response.

Under her handle – Melissajorealrecipes – she posted a recipe for peach cobbler using three ingredients which garnered 250,000 views and then something she calls “stick of butter rice” which became an internet sensation.

“It had ten million views,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe it so I just kept going and realized that this was absolutely my passion.”

Melissa then teamed up with publishing company Found – which takes the content produced by creators and turns it into stylish books – to create Make It, her very first cookery book.

“It’s an absolutely incredible feeling to have your own cookery book,” she said.

“I am so excited by it and the way I can now share my recipes.”

In fact the success of her online postings has led to Melissa giving up her teaching profession and becoming a full time creator.

“This is something I am so passionate about,” she said.

“I think because I was a teacher it means I can present my videos in a way that everyone can make it and also I use ingredients that are easy to find or that people will probably already have at home.

“They’re ingredients that aren’t going to break the bank and not what people would have to go to some unique food market for. They’re just accessible to everyone.”

Traditional Italian recipes like Rigatoni alla Vodka and grandma’s artichoke quiche are all included in Melissa’s book.

“I just love the creative process and I love being able to let my followers in on my life,” she said.

Melissa’s ultimate ambition would be to host her own tv cookery show, but for now sharing her food with a large audience is extremely satisfying.

“This is not what I planned with my life but I absolutely love every minute of being able to do this,” she said.

Copies of Melissa’s books are available at https://found.us/products/65e70020116b2e60f5b3b3c9 and cost $29.99 . For further information visit www.found.us