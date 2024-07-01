Global weight loss drugs market size, share and growth analysis for 2024-2033

Weight Loss Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Weight Loss Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The weight loss drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.94 billion in 2023 to $2.87 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing obesity rates, lifestyle changes, awareness and education, early diagnosis of medical conditions, rising healthcare expenditure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The weight loss drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing geriatric population, social media influence, fitness and wellness trends, cultural perception of beauty, pharmaceutical industry investments.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global weight loss drugs market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13761&type=smp

Growth driver of the weight loss drugs market

Increasing obesity rates is expected to propel the growth of the weight loss drugs market going forward. Obesity rate refers to the proportion of individuals in a population who have a body mass index (BMI) equal to or greater than 30. Weight loss drugs are medications used in obesity to help individuals achieve weight loss by either reducing appetite, increasing feelings of fullness, or interfering with the absorption of nutrients

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/weight-loss-drugs-global-market-report

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the weight loss drugs market include Pfizer Inc., Roche, Merck & Co., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca PLC, LG Chem, GlaxoSmithKline.

Major companies operating in the weight loss drug market are developing innovative products such as Zepbound (tirzepatide) injection to better serve patients. Zepbound is a once-weekly injectable dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist.

Segments:

1) By Type: Liquid, Tablets, Capsules

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

3) By Application: Weight-Reducing Aid, Fat Absorption Inhibitors, Metabolic Boosters

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the weight loss drugs market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of weight loss drugs.

Weight Loss Drugs Market Definition

Weight loss drugs are pharmaceutical substances that help reduce appetite and food cravings, leading to a decrease in calorie intake and weight loss. These drugs are FDA-approved and are prescribed by doctors to treat obesity or overweight individuals who have other weight-related medical conditions such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol.

Weight Loss Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Weight Loss Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on weight loss drugs market size, weight loss drugs market drivers and trends, weight loss drugs market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The weight loss drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Antiparasitic Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antiparasitic-drugs-global-market-report

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/focal-segmental-glomerulosclerosis-drugs-global-market-report

Narcotic Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/narcotic-drugs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293