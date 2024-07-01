Artificial Intelligence (AI) Code Tools market growth analysis with investment opportunities

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Code Tools Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) code tools market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5 billion in 2023 to $6.21 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to early adoption of AI technologies, increasing demand for automation in software development, growing complexity of software projects, rise of open-source AI frameworks, expansion of cloud computing services.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence (AI) code tools market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of AI in code generation and auto-completion, adoption of AI for code security and vulnerability assessment, rising demand for AI-based code review and quality assurance, integration of AI into deVops practices, increasing focus on explainability and interpretability of AI-generated code.

Growth driver of the artificial intelligence (AI) code tools market

Growing digital transformation is expected to propel the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) code tools market going forward. Digital transformation refers to the process of utilizing digital technologies to fundamentally change how businesses and organizations operate, interact with customers, and deliver value. AI code tools help in digital transformation by streamlining software development processes, expediting innovation, and allowing enterprises to adapt to changing technological environments more quickly.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) code tools market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon Web Services Inc., The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Salesforce Inc., Datadog Inc., JetBrains s.r.o., Snyk, CircleCI, OpenAI, Replit, Moolya, AdaCore, Sourcegraph, Tabnine, Wing IDE (Wingware), Lightning AI, Kodezi, CodeWP, SinCode AB, Enzyme, CodiumAI, MutableAI, Sourcery.AI, Seek AI, SQLAI.ai, Assistiv.ai, Safurai.

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) code tools market are focused on developing innovative products with advanced technological solutions, such as AI code assistants, to strengthen their position in the market. An AI coding assistant is a complex software tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, such as large-language models (LLMs), to help coders write, modify, debug, test, and document code.

Segments:

1) By Offering: Tools, Services

2) By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Generative Artificial Intelligence

3) By Application: Data Science And Machine Learning, Cloud Services And DeVops, Web Development, Mobile App Development, Gaming Development, Embedded Systems, Other Applications

4) By Vertical: Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology And Information Technology Enabled Services, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail And Ecommerce, Telecommunications, Government And Public Sector, Media And Entertainment, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) code tools market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) code tools.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Code Tools Market Definition

Artificial intelligence (AI) code tools are software tools that use artificial intelligence to support and enhance the software development process by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to streamline and enhance the coding process. These tools can write code, evaluate code for consistency and readability, suggest code improvements, detect potential bugs, provide relevant documentation, and automate routine coding tasks.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Code Tools Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Code Tools Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence (AI) code tools market size, artificial intelligence (AI) code tools market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence (AI) code tools market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence (AI) code tools market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

