Global artificial intelligence (AI) based personalization market size, share and growth analysis for 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) based personalization market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $472.15 billion in 2023 to $498.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to Increasing Data Availability, Rise in E-Commerce, Growing Digitalization, Improved User Engagement, and Cross-Industry Adoption.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence (AI) based personalization market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $607.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing focus on customer retention, emergence of 5G technology, advancements in machine learning algorithms, rapid expansion of IoT devices, and increased ai integration.

Growth driver of the artificial intelligence (AI) based personalization market

The increasing inclination towards artificial intelligence by businesses is expected to propel the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI)-based personalization market going forward. Artificial intelligence refers to the development and implementation of computer systems that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence. The combination of advanced algorithms, real-time capabilities, and a holistic understanding of customer journeys positions AI-driven personalization as a prominent strategy for businesses aiming to provide tailored and engaging experiences to their audience.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) based personalization market include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google), Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Accenture Plc, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., McDonald Corp., Adobe Systems Inc., Twilio, Verint Systems Inc., Bounteous Inc., BloomReach Inc., Sitecore Holding II AS, RichRelevance, Coveo, Crownpeak Technology Inc., Dynamic Yield Ltd., Blueshift Labs Inc., Reflektion, mParticle Inc., ViSenze Pte. Ltd., H2O.ai Inc., Infinite Analytics Inc.

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) based personalization market are developing advanced technologies, such as personalized cold email tools, to better serve customers. The personalized cold email tool is an AI-powered tool designed to enable sales teams to scale hyper-personalized cold email outreach and leverage generative AI to automatically generate personalized content for email recipients.

Segments:

1) By Type: Website Personalization, Display Ads Personalization, Social Media Personalization, E-Mail Personalization

2) By Technology: Machine Learning And Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Travel, Retail, Media And Entertainment, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) based personalization market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) based personalization.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Personalization Market Definition

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based personalization refers to the use of artificial intelligence technologies and algorithms to tailor and customize content, services, or experiences for individual users. The goal is to provide a more personalized and relevant interaction based on the specific preferences, behaviors, and characteristics of each user.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Personalization Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Personalization Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence (AI) based personalization market size, artificial intelligence (AI) based personalization market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence (AI) based personalization market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence (AI) based personalization market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

