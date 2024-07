Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Size to Hit US$ 35.8 Billion by 2032 | With a 6.1% CAGR

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Report by Type (Vertical Lift Modules, Carousels, Crane-Based, Vertical Buffer Modules, Robotic Shuttles, Floor Robots), Load (Unit-Load ASRS, Mini-Load ASRS, Micro-Load ASRS), Application (Storage, Order Picking, Kitting, Buffering, and Others), End User (Automotive, Semiconductor and Electronics, General Manufacturing, Retail and Warehousing or Logistics, Aviation, Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics, Healthcare and Pharma, Food and Beverage, Postal and Parcel, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global automated storage and retrieval system market size reached US$ 20.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2024-2032.

๐†๐ซ๐š๐› ๐š ๐ฌ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automated-storage-retrieval-system-market/requestsample

๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐€๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:

โ— ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐„-๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ:

With the increasing volume of online shopping, businesses are under pressure to manage large inventories and ensure fast and accurate order fulfillment. Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) solutions provide a robust answer to these challenges by automating the storage, retrieval, and sorting processes. They enable businesses to handle high order volumes efficiently, minimize human error, and reduce the need for extensive warehouse space. Additionally, the ability of ASRS to operate around the clock aligns with the demands of e-commerce, where individuals expect rapid delivery times. Retailers and e-commerce companies are investing heavily in ASRS to streamline their supply chain operations, enhance user satisfaction, and maintain a competitive edge in the market.

โ— ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ง๐จ๐ฏ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ:

Modern ASRS solutions are incorporating cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the internet of things (IoT). These technologies enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and speed of storage and retrieval operations. AI algorithms optimize storage layouts and retrieval paths, reducing operational time and energy usage. IoT-enabled sensors and devices facilitate real-time monitoring and maintenance, ensuring higher system reliability and reducing downtime. Furthermore, the development of advanced robotics allows for handling a wider variety of goods, including delicate or irregularly shaped items. These technological improvements not only improve operational efficiency but also offer cost savings, making ASRS an attractive investment for businesses across various industries.

โ— ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐–๐จ๐ซ๐ค๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐œ๐ž ๐’๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ:

Manual handling of goods in warehouses and distribution centers poses risks of accidents and injuries. ASRS solutions minimize human intervention in these processes, notably reducing the risk of workplace incidents. Moreover, the automation of repetitive and labor-intensive tasks allows employees to focus on more strategic and value-added activities, enhancing overall productivity. Companies are recognizing the benefits of creating safer and more efficient work environments, not only to protect their workforce but also to comply with stringent occupational safety regulations. Additionally, businesses are adopting ASRS as part of their strategy to improve operational safety, efficiency, and overall organizational performance.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:

โ— Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

โ— Daifuku Co. Ltd.

โ— Dematic (Kion Group AG)

โ— Honeywell International Inc.

โ— Kardex Group

โ— Knapp AG

โ— Mecalux S.A.

โ— Murata Machinery Ltd.

โ— Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd

โ— System Logistics S.p.A. (Krones AG)

โ— TGW Logistics Group

โ— Toyota Industries Corporation

โ— Viastore Systems

๐€๐ฌ๐ค ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5862&flag=C

๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

โ— Vertical Lift Modules

โ— Carousels

โ— Horizontal Carousels

โ— Vertical Carousels

โ— Crane-Based

โ— Vertical Buffer Modules

โ— Robotic Shuttles

โ— Floor Robots

Floor robots exhibit a clear dominance in the market accredited to their flexibility, efficiency, and ability to optimize warehouse operations by reducing manual labor and increasing accuracy.

๐๐ฒ ๐‹๐จ๐š๐:

โ— Unit-Load ASRS

โ— Fixed-Aisle ASRS

โ— Movable-Aisle ASRS

โ— Mini-Load ASRS

โ— Micro-Load ASRS

Unit-load ASRS represents the largest segment attributed to its capacity to handle large volumes of goods, making it ideal for heavy-duty industrial applications.

๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ— Storage

โ— Order Picking

โ— Kitting

โ— Buffering

โ— Others

Storage holds the biggest market share, as ASRS systems are primarily designed to enhance storage efficiency and maximize space utilization.

๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ:

โ— Automotive

โ— Semiconductor and Electronics

โ— General Manufacturing

โ— Retail and Warehousing or Logistics

โ— Aviation

โ— Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics

โ— Healthcare and Pharma

โ— Food and Beverage

โ— Postal and Parcel

โ— Others

Automotive accounts for the majority of the market share due to the high demand for automation in managing complex inventories and assembly line operations in the automotive industry.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:

โ— North America (United States, Canada)

โ— Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

โ— Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

โ— Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

โ— Middle East and Africa

Europe dominates the market owing to the early adoption of advanced warehouse technologies and a strong presence of key market players in the region.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

The growing adoption of ASRS in smaller and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) due to the development of more affordable and modular systems is offering a favorable market outlook. These scalable solutions offer SMEs the opportunity to benefit from automation without the need for upfront investments.

Furthermore, advancements in robotics and automation technology continue to open new avenues for innovation, such as collaborative robots (cobots) working alongside human operators, enhancing both efficiency and safety in warehouse environments.

Additionally, the rise of omnichannel retailing is driving the demand for flexible and versatile ASRS systems capable of handling diverse inventory types and rapid order fulfillment.

๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐Œ๐€๐‘๐‚ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉ:

๐’๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐จ๐ง ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/silicon-fertilizer-market

๐€๐ญ๐ก๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ญ๐ฐ๐ž๐š๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/athletic-footwear-market

๐‡๐๐ฉ๐ž ๐๐ข๐ฉ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hdpe-pipes-market

๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Ÿ’.๐ŸŽ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industry-4-0-market

๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐€๐ข๐ซ๐œ๐ซ๐š๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fighter-aircraft-market

๐๐จ๐ญ๐ž: ๐ˆ๐Ÿ ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ ๐ง๐ž๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ข๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ง๐จ๐ญ ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ, ๐ฐ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž ๐ข๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ ๐š๐ฌ ๐š ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง.

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companyโ€™s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐”๐’๐€ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐๐ž๐ฐ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฉ๐๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ: https://www.manufacturingplantusa.com/