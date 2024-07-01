Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Size to Hit US$ 35.8 Billion by 2032 | With a 6.1% CAGR

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Report by Type (Vertical Lift Modules, Carousels, Crane-Based, Vertical Buffer Modules, Robotic Shuttles, Floor Robots), Load (Unit-Load ASRS, Mini-Load ASRS, Micro-Load ASRS), Application (Storage, Order Picking, Kitting, Buffering, and Others), End User (Automotive, Semiconductor and Electronics, General Manufacturing, Retail and Warehousing or Logistics, Aviation, Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics, Healthcare and Pharma, Food and Beverage, Postal and Parcel, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global automated storage and retrieval system market size reached US$ 20.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2024-2032.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automated-storage-retrieval-system-market/requestsample

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫:

With the increasing volume of online shopping, businesses are under pressure to manage large inventories and ensure fast and accurate order fulfillment. Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) solutions provide a robust answer to these challenges by automating the storage, retrieval, and sorting processes. They enable businesses to handle high order volumes efficiently, minimize human error, and reduce the need for extensive warehouse space. Additionally, the ability of ASRS to operate around the clock aligns with the demands of e-commerce, where individuals expect rapid delivery times. Retailers and e-commerce companies are investing heavily in ASRS to streamline their supply chain operations, enhance user satisfaction, and maintain a competitive edge in the market.

● 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

Modern ASRS solutions are incorporating cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the internet of things (IoT). These technologies enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and speed of storage and retrieval operations. AI algorithms optimize storage layouts and retrieval paths, reducing operational time and energy usage. IoT-enabled sensors and devices facilitate real-time monitoring and maintenance, ensuring higher system reliability and reducing downtime. Furthermore, the development of advanced robotics allows for handling a wider variety of goods, including delicate or irregularly shaped items. These technological improvements not only improve operational efficiency but also offer cost savings, making ASRS an attractive investment for businesses across various industries.

● 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲:

Manual handling of goods in warehouses and distribution centers poses risks of accidents and injuries. ASRS solutions minimize human intervention in these processes, notably reducing the risk of workplace incidents. Moreover, the automation of repetitive and labor-intensive tasks allows employees to focus on more strategic and value-added activities, enhancing overall productivity. Companies are recognizing the benefits of creating safer and more efficient work environments, not only to protect their workforce but also to comply with stringent occupational safety regulations. Additionally, businesses are adopting ASRS as part of their strategy to improve operational safety, efficiency, and overall organizational performance.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

● Daifuku Co. Ltd.

● Dematic (Kion Group AG)

● Honeywell International Inc.

● Kardex Group

● Knapp AG

● Mecalux S.A.

● Murata Machinery Ltd.

● Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd

● System Logistics S.p.A. (Krones AG)

● TGW Logistics Group

● Toyota Industries Corporation

● Viastore Systems

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5862&flag=C

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Vertical Lift Modules

● Carousels

● Horizontal Carousels

● Vertical Carousels

● Crane-Based

● Vertical Buffer Modules

● Robotic Shuttles

● Floor Robots

Floor robots exhibit a clear dominance in the market accredited to their flexibility, efficiency, and ability to optimize warehouse operations by reducing manual labor and increasing accuracy.

𝐁𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐚𝐝:

● Unit-Load ASRS

● Fixed-Aisle ASRS

● Movable-Aisle ASRS

● Mini-Load ASRS

● Micro-Load ASRS

Unit-load ASRS represents the largest segment attributed to its capacity to handle large volumes of goods, making it ideal for heavy-duty industrial applications.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

● Storage

● Order Picking

● Kitting

● Buffering

● Others

Storage holds the biggest market share, as ASRS systems are primarily designed to enhance storage efficiency and maximize space utilization.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

● Automotive

● Semiconductor and Electronics

● General Manufacturing

● Retail and Warehousing or Logistics

● Aviation

● Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics

● Healthcare and Pharma

● Food and Beverage

● Postal and Parcel

● Others

Automotive accounts for the majority of the market share due to the high demand for automation in managing complex inventories and assembly line operations in the automotive industry.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

Europe dominates the market owing to the early adoption of advanced warehouse technologies and a strong presence of key market players in the region.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The growing adoption of ASRS in smaller and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) due to the development of more affordable and modular systems is offering a favorable market outlook. These scalable solutions offer SMEs the opportunity to benefit from automation without the need for upfront investments.

Furthermore, advancements in robotics and automation technology continue to open new avenues for innovation, such as collaborative robots (cobots) working alongside human operators, enhancing both efficiency and safety in warehouse environments.

Additionally, the rise of omnichannel retailing is driving the demand for flexible and versatile ASRS systems capable of handling diverse inventory types and rapid order fulfillment.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:

𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/silicon-fertilizer-market

𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/athletic-footwear-market

𝐇𝐝𝐩𝐞 𝐏𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hdpe-pipes-market

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝟒.𝟎 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industry-4-0-market

𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fighter-aircraft-market

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐩 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬: https://www.manufacturingplantusa.com/