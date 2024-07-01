Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Growing at 6.3% CAGR to Hit USD 749 billion By 2031

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market

The factors propelling the growth of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market are increase in international trade across regions

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫, 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 (𝐂𝐄𝐏) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market was valued at $407.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $749 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The concept of courier, express, and parcel is typically attributed to the service that offers logistic services in specific areas. The offer of the service providers differs in the speed, weight, and volume of the packages and the way of carrying out the shipment of the goods. Moreover, the operators provide variety of value-added services to improvise the delivery experience for the user. The express deliveries are mainly time-bounded through which different high value consignments are delivered in a few days or at a pre agreed date and time.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Singapore Post Limited, PostNL Holding B.V., Yamato Transport Co., Ltd., FedEx, Poste Italiane, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Royal Mail Group Limited, DHL, ARAMEX, one world express inc. ltd, SF Express, Qantas Airways Limited

Moreover, the continuous enhancement of the e-commerce industry, increase in trade-related agreements, and growth in demand for the fast delivery of packages drives the courier, express, and parcel market towards a positive growth in the current scenario. However, the factors such as improper infrastructure & increased logistics costs and uncontrolled nature of logistics services are the factors that hinders the growth of the market across the globe. In addition, continuous developments in delivery services and emergence of last-mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation creates numerous opportunities for the key players to develop effective strategies which supplements the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on business, the B2B segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market share, and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the B2C segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the C2C segment.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market share, and is likely to mintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Based on end user, the services segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the wholesale and retail segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The report also studies the manufacturing, construction and utilities, and primary industries segments.

Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, and would maintain its leadership during the forecast period. The airways segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes the railways and waterways segments.

