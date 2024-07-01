Erectile Dysfunction Market Size | Share & Forecast Report to 2034

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

According to the IMARC Group, the erectile dysfunction market exhibited a market size of US$ 1.9 Billion in the year 2023 and is projected at a CAGR of 6.53% during 2024-2034. This can be attributed to the emerging popularity of counseling and sex therapies to address any psychological or emotional issues contributing to ED and enhance overall sexual function and satisfaction.

The erectile dysfunction market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the market share of various therapies, and the market's performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the erectile dysfunction market.

Erectile Dysfunction Market:

Erectile dysfunction (ED), also known as impotence, refers to the incapability to maintain or achieve an erection strong enough for sexual activity. The erectile dysfunction market is significantly growing due to an increasing prevalence of various conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, that are major contributors to the underlying ailment. For instance, according to the article published by the NIH, sexual dysfunctions are common in people with diabetes and may arise from a variety of vascular, neurologic, and hormonal derangements. Numerous advancements in medical research have led to the development of numerous regimens, including oral treatments, injectable drugs, and devices, expanding the therapeutic options for patients.

For instance, Lupin Limited launched Sildenafil for oral suspension, 10 mg/mL, having received approval from the US FDA. Another factor driving the market growth is the increasing acceptance and decreasing stigma linked to seeking treatment for sexual health problems. Additionally, since the prevalence of erectile dysfunction rises with age, the elderly population is a crucial target market for ED therapies. Also, the number of patients in need of treatment is increasing due to this demographic trend. The escalating online pharmacies and telehealth services are making it easier for patients to access ED medications. The industry has expanded due to the release of generic versions of well-known medications, which have reduced costs and increased accessibility. In addition to this, pharmaceutical companies are consistently spending in R&D to invent and improve ED drugs, thereby indicating substantial market growth in the coming years.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the erectile dysfunction market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the erectile dysfunction market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current erectile dysfunction marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the erectile dysfunction market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some Key Players:

VIVUS

Pfizer

Eli Lilly and Company

Bayer

