Global artificial intelligence (AI) in remote patient monitoring market overview and statistic for 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Remote Patient Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends & Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Remote Patient Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends & Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) in remote patient monitoring market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.80 billion in 2023 to $2.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to Increased chronic disease rates, data security improvements, ai-driven applications that enhance patient engagement, integration with electronic health records (EHR), and need to reduce healthcare costs.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence (AI) in remote patient monitoring market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global health challenges, regulatory support, continued progress in AI-powered diagnostic applications, telehealth adoption, future developments in predictive analytics.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global artificial intelligence (AI) in remote patient monitoring market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13791&type=smp

Growth driver of the artificial intelligence (AI) in remote patient monitoring market

The high adoption of telemedicine is expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in the remote patient monitoring market in the coming years. Telemedicine refers to the use of telecommunications technology, such as video calls, phone calls, and online messaging, to provide medical services remotely. AI in remote patient monitoring integrated with telemedicine analyzes this data in real time, detecting subtle changes and alerting healthcare professionals about potential issues before they become emergencies.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-remote-patient-monitoring-global-market-report

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) in remote patient monitoring market include Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, DexCom Inc, Cerner Corporation, Infosys BPM, Tunstall Healthcare, Connect America LLC, American Well, Biofourmis, Tempus, Merative L.P., Vivify Health, Clarify Health Solutions, Current Health, BioIntelliSense, Preventice Solutions, AiCure LLC, Orbita, MobileHelp, EarlySense, Gyant, Myia Labs, Sentrian, Biobeat, ChroniSense Medical Ltd., Somatix Inc., Twistle, HealthWatch Technologies.

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) in remote patient monitoring market are focusing on the integration of AI with wearable devices, such as an AI-powered ambulatory connected patient monitoring system, to gain a competitive advantage and optimize healthcare delivery. An AI-powered ambulatory connected patient monitoring system refers to a healthcare solution that combines artificial intelligence (AI) with ambulatory monitoring technology to continuously track and analyze a patient's vital signs and health metrics in real time.

Segments:

1) By Solution: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Product: Vital Monitors, Special Monitors, Other Products

3) By Technology: Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Querying Method, Speech Recognition

4) By Application: Diabetes, Respiratory Issues, Weight Management And Fitness Monitoring, Cancer, Dehydration, Cardiovascular Diseases, Sleep Disorder, Viral Infection, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) in remote patient monitoring market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) in remote patient monitoring.

Intelligence (AI) In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Definition

Artificial intelligence (AI) in remote patient monitoring (RPM) refers to the integration of AI technologies into systems designed to monitor and manage the health and well-being of patients remotely. AI is employed to enhance the capabilities of remote monitoring solutions, providing advanced analytics, automation, and intelligent insights for healthcare professionals.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Remote Patient Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Remote Patient Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence (AI) in remote patient monitoring market size, artificial intelligence (AI) in remote patient monitoring market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence (AI) in remote patient monitoring market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence (AI) in remote patient monitoring market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-supply-chain-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Agriculture Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-agriculture-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-e-commerce-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

On the Road Again: Motorhome Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Travel Innovations!