Antibody Discovery global market 2024 to reach $13.21 billion by 2028 at rate of 10.2%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The antibody discovery market has experienced robust growth in recent years, from $8.09 billion in 2023 to $8.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to surge in investment for drug discovery, growing investment in research and development activities, and presence of various healthcare research centers and academic institutions.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The antibody discovery market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $13.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for antibody drug discovery services and platforms, surge in funding for the development of novel technologies, growing demand for precision therapeutics, and broadening the utilization of antibodies beyond their conventional therapeutic roles.

Growth driver of the antibody discovery market

The growing need for precision therapeutics is expected to propel the growth of the antibody discovery market going forward. Precision therapeutics, also known as personalized therapeutics, refers to the customization of medical treatment plans and interventions to the individual characteristics of each patient. Antibody discovery is used in precision therapeutics, enabling the development of targeted therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, designed to interact with disease-related molecules or cells specifically and precisely for more effective and personalized treatment.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the antibody discovery market include Danaher Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, Sartorius AG, Charles River Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, WuXi Biologics, Genmab A/S, Evotec, Cambrex corporation, ChemPartner, Aragen life science Pvt ltd, Genscript Technology Corporation, Biocytogen, Alcami Corporation Inc, Twist Bioscience, BioDuro-Sundia, Fairjourney Biologics S.A, Harbour BioMed, Rockland Immunochemicals, Creative Biolabs, Synbio technologies, ImmunoPrecise, Ablexis, Myrio Therapeutics, Antibody Solutions, MabSilico.

Major companies operating in the antibody discovery market are developing innovative technologies, such as an AI-based computational antibody drug discovery platform, to improve the efficiency and precision of antibody development. An AI-based computational antibody drug discovery platform utilizes artificial intelligence and computational techniques to expedite the identification and optimization of therapeutic antibodies.

Segments:

1) By Methods: Phage Display, Hybridoma, Other Methods

2) By Antibody Type: Humanized Antibody, Human Antibody, Chimeric Antibody, Murine Antibody

3) By End Users: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industry, Research Laboratory, Academic Laboratory

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the antibody discovery market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of antibody discovery.

Antibody Discovery Market Definition

Antibody discovery refers to the process of identifying and developing antibodies, which are proteins produced by the immune system to help defend the body against harmful substances, such as bacteria and viruses. Antibodies, also known as immunoglobulins, play a crucial role in the immune response by recognizing and binding to specific molecules called antigens.

Antibody Discovery Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Antibody Discovery Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on antibody discovery market size, antibody discovery market drivers and trends, antibody discovery market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The antibody discovery market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

