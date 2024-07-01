Good Shepherd Launches “Christmas in July” Campaign to Support Children Facing Homelessness in Northern Virginia

Christmas in July with Good Shepherd of Northern Virginia. Good Shepherd looks to provide $100 shopping vouchers to 1,500 homeless children in Northern Virginia. Good Shepherd of Northern Virginia's Christmas in July fundraising campaign

The goal is to fund and give $100 vouchers to homeless children, empowering them to shop from Good Shepherd thrift stores for needed clothing, toys and supplies

This initiative is a crucial extension of our mission and efforts. Every child deserves to feel God’s love and experience the magic of Christmas, regardless of the time of year or their circumstances.” — CEO of Good Shepherd of Northern Virginia Elizabeth Vermette

ASHBURN, VA, USA, July 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Shepherd of Northern Virginia is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever “ Christmas in July ” fundraising campaign. The goal is to fund $100 vouchers to give to children and families facing homelessness, empowering them to shop from Good Shepherd thrift stores for needed clothing, shoes, toys, and necessary supplies.With homelessness on the rise in Loudoun County, these vouchers will be distributed to the 1,500 children classified as homeless within the Loudoun County Public Schools system.“Good Shepherd’s mission has always been to support the most vulnerable in our community,” said Elizabeth Vermette, CEO of Good Shepherd of Northern Virginia. “We can’t house all the children in need, but this initiative is a crucial extension of our mission and efforts.”“With the community’s support, we can provide not just temporary relief but a path to lasting stability and self-sufficiency for homeless children and families. Every child deserves to feel God’s love and experience the magic of Christmas, regardless of the time of year or their circumstances."Throughout the month of July, Good Shepherd will host "Spirit Nights" at various local restaurants and businesses. A portion of the proceeds from these events will go directly towards funding the shopping vouchers. Community members are encouraged to participate by dining out or shopping at participating locations.Follow us on social media and check our website for a schedule of Spirit Nights and participating venues.In addition to the shopping vouchers, we will also set up "Angel Trees" at various community centers and partner locations. Each tree will be adorned with ornaments with a link to donate.How to Help:- Help Raise Awareness: Communities of faith, community partners and Local businesses can host spirit nights or sponsor an “angel tree”- Donate: Community members and local businesses are invited to contribute to the "Christmas in July" fund. Donations can be made online or in person at any of the Good Shepherd thrift stores.- Volunteer: We are seeking volunteers to assist with voucher distribution and event coordination. Volunteer registration is available on our website.“Christmas in July” looks to extend the spirit of giving year-round by meeting real needs, promoting dignity, and improving quality of life.

