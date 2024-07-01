Global ambulatory surgery center market overview and statistic for 2024-2033

Ambulatory Surgery Center Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ambulatory surgery center market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $78.03 billion in 2023 to $83.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to reimbursement policies, regulatory environment, patient demand for convenience, advances in anesthesia, market competition.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The ambulatory surgery center market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $103.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global health events and preparedness, collaboration with health systems, telemedicine integration, focus on chronic disease management, population health management.

Growth driver of the ambulatory surgery center market

An increasing number of surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the ambulatory surgery center market in the coming years. Surgery is a medical specialty that uses manual and/or instrumental procedures to physically change internal functions, enhance appearance, or remove or replace undesired tissues or foreign entities. Ambulatory surgery facilities provide outpatient surgical treatments, encouraging cost-effective, specialized treatment with faster recovery periods than regular hospitals.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the ambulatory surgery center market include McKesson Corporation, HCA Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Tenet Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Cerner Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Optum Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, United Surgical Partners International, Surgery Partners, SCA Health.

Major companies operating in the ambulatory surgery centers market are focused on technologically advanced products such as ambulatory cloud EHR software for better usability, value-based treatment, and patient experience. Ambulatory cloud EHR software refers to cloud-based electronic health record solutions designed for outpatient care, offering accessible, scalable, and secure management of patient records and clinical workflows.

Segments:

1) By Components: Services, Software, Hardware

2) By Center Type: Single Specialty Centers, Multispecialty Centers

3) By Modality: Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgical Center, Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Center

4) By Application: Orthopedics, Pain Management Or Spinal Injections, Gastroenterology, Ophthalmology, Plastic Surgery, Otolaryngology, Obstetrics Or Gynecology, Dental, Podiatry, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest ambulatory surgery center market region in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of ambulatory surgery center.

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Definition

An ambulatory surgery center (ASC) is a specialized medical facility that provides outpatient surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures. It is used to transform the outpatient experience by providing more convenient scheduling, specially trained staff, and equipment best-suited to specific techniques.

Ambulatory Surgery Center Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ambulatory surgery center market size, ambulatory surgery center market drivers and trends, ambulatory surgery center market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The ambulatory surgery center market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

