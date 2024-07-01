TiniFiber® Extends International Reach with Appointment of Managing Director for Global Sales and Business Development
Signals company’s intent to go global and bring the benefits of Micro Armor Fiber to the international enterprise, data center and broadband sectors
Alain’s appointment takes TiniFiber to the next phase in our growth strategy, letting us expand beyond our home market and into new territories.”LINDENHURST, NEW YORK, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TiniFiber, the exclusive manufacturer of the patented Micro Armor Fiber™ optical cabling solutions, announces the appointment of Alain de Wolff as its Managing Director for Global Sales and Business Development.
Alain brings more than 25 years of experience in creating, developing and managing international sales teams that are able to break cultural and languages barriers and deliver the exceptional levels of support and relationships needed in deeply technical industries.
TiniFiber’s Micro Armor Fiber is an innovative alternative to Aluminum Interlocking Armor (AIA) and has gained increasing traction in the US and Canada. Alain’s appointment signals the company’s intent to reach international markets, bringing the benefits of this innovative technology to a far greater number of companies within the global data center and broadband sectors.
In his role, Alain will lead business development in Europe, South America, Africa and the Asia-Pac region, developing the sales organisation to foster new relationships in these territories. Alain, who was raised in Belgium and the Netherlands and emigrated in 2022 to the US, is a fluent speaker of seven languages, including French, Spanish and Dutch.
“Alain’s appointment takes TiniFiber to the next phase in our growth strategy, letting us expand beyond our home market and into new territories,” says Blair Charles, Vice President of Sales at TiniFiber. “His ability to build sales teams that understand not just the technology, but the intricacies that allow you to support and to build trust with people in different cultures will prove a huge asset. We are delighted to have him on board.”
Prior to joining TiniFiber, Alain has served extensively in the communications and technology sector. This includes senior roles in need to add Nexans in here somewhere Gilat Satellite Networks, AMOS-Spacecom, and Mer Telecom as well as being a consultant for the hiSky satellite communication company and Teldor Cables & Systems. He has also headed global sales teams and held C-level positions for financial- and defensive-security companies.
For more information, visit www.tinifiber.com.
About TiniFiber:
TiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator redefining industry standards with its Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable. This revolutionary solution is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) cables. Trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations, TiniFiber boasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.
