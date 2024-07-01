Global artificial intelligence for it operations platform market size, share and growth analysis for 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence for it operations platform market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.02 billion in 2023 to $14.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing complexity of IT infrastructure, growing data volumes, demand for real-time insights, and need for cost efficiency.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence for it operations platform market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $33.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of machine learning algorithms, integration with DevOps practices, emphasis on predictive analytics, rise of autonomous IT operations, and expansion of edge computing.

Growth driver of the artificial intelligence for it operations platform market

The rapid adoption of cloud-based infrastructure in the IT sector is expected to propel the growth of the artificial intelligence for IT operations platform market going forward. Cloud-based infrastructure refers to computing resources, such as servers and storage, delivered and managed over the internet through cloud services. Cloud-based platforms enhance artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) by providing scalable infrastructure, facilitating seamless data storage, and enabling real-time analytics to optimize and automate IT operations.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence for it operations platform market include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google (Alphabet Inc.), Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Broadcom Inc., VMware Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, ServiceNow Inc., Splunk Inc., BMC Software Inc., Micro Focus International plc, SS&C Blue Prism, Dynatrace Inc., Sumo Logic Inc., C3.ai Inc., DataRobot Inc., AppDynamics, Lily AI, Resolve Systems LLC, Big Panda Inc, FixStream Network Inc., ProphetStor Data Services Inc., OpenAI LP, Clarifai Inc., Sherpa.ai, Moogsoft Inc., H2O.ai, Nauto Inc.

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence for IT operations platform market are increasing their focus on introducing artificial intelligence platforms, such as EY.AI, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Artificial intelligence (AI) platforms are integrated software solutions that utilize advanced processing capabilities, data analytics, and machine learning algorithms to enable the development, deployment, and management of AI applications and services.

Segments:

1) By Type: Software, Service

2) By Technology: Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Machine Learning (ML), Context-Aware Computing

3) By Deployment Model: Cloud, On-Premises

4) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

5) By Application: IT Infrastructure, Application Performance Monitoring (APM), Real-Time Analytics, Network Security

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence for it operations platform market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence for it operations platform.

Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market Definition

The artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) platform is a technology that leverages AI and machine learning to enhance and automate various aspects of IT operations for improved efficiency and performance. These platforms provide visibility, identify potential service issues, optimize spend, and automate and optimize IT operations processes.

Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence for it operations platform market size, artificial intelligence for it operations platform market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence for it operations platform market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence for it operations platform market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

