Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Respiratory Diseases global market 2024 to reach $9.35 billion by 2028 at rate of 3.8%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) in respiratory diseases market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.25 billion in 2023 to $7.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing government regulations, growing environmental concerns, increasing aging population, growing patient-centric healthcare approaches, rise in healthcare infrastructure development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence (AI) in respiratory diseases market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, rising need for early detection and diagnosis, growing environmental pollution, rising healthcare expenditure, research and development initiatives.

Growth driver of the artificial intelligence (AI) in respiratory diseases market

Growing environmental pollution is expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in the respiratory disease market going forward. Environmental pollution refers to the addition of any substance or form of energy to the environment at a rate faster than it can be dispersed or stored in a harmless form. AI in respiratory diseases has the potential to significantly reduce the impact of environmental pollution on respiratory health by offering real-time monitoring, personalized risk assessments, informed decision-making, and innovative solutions for both individuals and communities.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) in respiratory diseases market include Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, General Electric (GE) Healthcare, Verily Life Sciences LLC, DeepMind Health, Merative L.P., Innovaccer, Freenome, Aidoc Medical, Butterfly Network, Infervision, Imagen Technologies, Caption Health, Gauss Surgical Inc., Swaasa AI, Inspirata Inc., VIDA Diagnostics Inc., Enlitic, Thirona B.v., ArtiQ, Icometrix, Zynnon AG, Aidence, Arterys, Dectrocel Healthcare, PneumoWave Ltd..

Major companies operating in artificial intelligence (AI) in the respiratory diseases market are developing innovative products such as N-Tidal devices to monitor patients' tidal breathing. The n-Tidal device measures the volume of air exchanged during normal breathing and provides valuable information about lung function.

Segments:

1) By Imaging Type: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePRO)

2) By Indication: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Interstitial Lung Disease, Pulmonary Infection

3) By End Use: Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) in respiratory diseases market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) in respiratory diseases.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Respiratory Diseases Market Definition

Artificial intelligence (AI) in respiratory diseases refers to the use of AI and machine learning techniques to aid clinicians in the diagnosis, management, and treatment of various respiratory conditions. It has numerous potential applications in pulmonary medicine, including image analysis, predictive modeling, and disease management.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Respiratory Diseases Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Respiratory Diseases Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence (AI) in respiratory diseases market size, artificial intelligence (AI) in respiratory diseases market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence (AI) in respiratory diseases market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence (AI) in respiratory diseases market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

