Agricultural Networking & Crowdfunding Event "Kemono Festival" Set for Fall 2024

Kemono Festival Fall 2024 Franchise Business Model The New Era Agriculture Event

NAGOYA, AICHI, JAPAN, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACTxSTYLE Co., Ltd., which provides the agricultural support service AgLINK, will host the Kemono Festival in Ena City, Gifu Prefecture, in the fall of 2024. This event, aimed at agriculture enthusiasts, will feature activities such as a game meat barbecue and provide an opportunity for networking.

- Kemono Festival Event Overview

Date: Fall 2024

Location: Vicinity of Ena City, Gifu Prefecture

Activities: Game meat barbecue, agricultural discussions, and more

- Event Purpose

The Kemono Festival aims to increase awareness and attract participants for the upcoming agricultural management support franchise AgLINK, which is operated by the company, by fostering connections with those interested in agriculture and current agricultural workers. The event seeks to raise initial funds for new franchise members, and participants will be introduced to the company’s vision and specific initiatives on how this project will enhance agriculture in Japan.

- Crowdfunding Campaign

A crowdfunding campaign will be launched in conjunction with the Kemono Festival. The initiative has garnered international attention, being featured on domestic and international platforms and media, such as the Crowdfunding Meikan. Through the success of this campaign, the company aims to attract numerous participants and interest at the Kemono Festival, facilitating the business’s rapid nationwide growth.

Supporters of the campaign will be offered a variety of rewards.

Project Page：https://aglink.site/globalfund

Rewards:

1: Event Participation Ticket: Access to the game meat barbecue and agricultural discussions at the Kemono Festival.

2: Exclusive Game Meat Set: A selection of premium game meat from South Shinshu.

3: Rice Delivery from Ena, Gifu: High-quality rice from Ena, Gifu, paired with Japanese agar.

4: Agricultural Experience Program: Opportunities to learn about farming through experiences at real farms and a pesticide-spraying drone tour

(Pesticide-spraying drone tour: https://anjin.ltd/drone)

5: Agricultural Seminar Access: Access to seminars offering specialized knowledge for agriculture engagement.

6: One-on-One Consultation with Yuki Oishi: A personal session with Yuki Oishi.

7: Cost-Effective Corporate Advertisement: Corporate ads on the Kemono Festival’s official website.

8: Event Idea Proposal Right: The right to suggest ideas for the next event.

- Comment from Organizer Yuki Oishi:

"My mission is to pass on Japanese agriculture to the next generation and continue making it better. I look forward to speaking directly with many people at the Kemono Festival and building a future together. Your participation is warmly welcomed."

Yuki Oishi is also set to stream a TikTok LIVE session on July 8, 2024, in response to the content of a video released in May, garnering 400,000 views on the popular Japanese YouTube show "Reiwa no Tora." Through the live broadcast, he aims to clear his name and share his passion for agriculture, directly engaging with viewers about the details of this project.

TikTok LIVE’ Page：

https://www.tiktok.com/@yuuk1design

- Company Info

Name: ACTxSTYLE Co., Ltd.

CEO: Yuki Oishi

Business: Franchise business supporting agricultural management