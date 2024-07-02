Wi-Fi HaLow in Winery Estate: Monitoring the Vineyard Ecosystem
Wi-Fi HaLow in Winery Estate: Monitoring the Vineyard Ecosystem for Enhanced Efficiency and Quality ControlNEW TAIPEI, YONGHE, TAIWAN, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A sprawling winery estate, spanning vineyards, winemaking facilities, and cellars, requires remote monitoring and control of environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity. Therefore, integrating various sensors and monitoring systems into the technical equipment is crucial for enhancing efficiency and ensuring quality.
Especially in wine cellars, filled with racks and barrels, achieving smooth internet connectivity poses a challenge. Wi-Fi HaLow technology, with its long-range, high penetration, and low power consumption, is the ideal solution.
Application of AsiaRF's Wi-Fi HaLow technology
● Overall Monitoring System for Winery:
1. Place the Wi-Fi HaLow gateway ARFHL-AP connected to the router in the office for access to the main network.
2. Utilize Wi-Fi HaLow outdoor gateway ARFHL-ODR in the expansive vineyard to extend the connectivity range, reaching over 1.5 km for remote monitoring of devices such as irrigation systems.
3. In the winemaking facilities or cellar areas, utilize the Wi-Fi HaLow Start kit DP-575 to connect sensors for environmental monitoring through data transmission.
●Temperature and Humidity Monitoring in Wine Cellars
1.Remote Data Monitoring
The storage of wine requires maintaining specific levels of humidity, temperature, and light. Therefore, accurately measuring these values and remote connection and control are crucial. By placing sensors in the wine cellar and connecting them to the Wi-Fi HaLow Starter Kit DP-575, remote connection enables the collection of various data.
2. Real-time Data Transmission
With the long-range transmission and high penetration features of Wi-Fi HaLow, sensors can reliably and seamlessly transmit real-time data to the centralized monitoring system. Additionally, by setting up alerts for deviations from the desired temperature or humidity levels, personnel can be notified promptly.
Wi-Fi HaLow technology offers a comprehensive solution for enhancing winery environmental monitoring systems. By strategically deploying Wi-Fi HaLow gateways and starter kits, the sprawling winery estate can achieve seamless connectivity across its vineyards, winemaking facilities, and cellars.
