MEDIA ADVISORY: INTERVIEW AVAILABILITY - Accident Litigator Questions Braking System In Serious Milwaukee Stadium Escalator Failure

Attorney Larry Bendesky compares it to 2007 Giants Stadium and 2018 Rome Metro Mishaps

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Escalator-accident trial attorney Larry Bendesky, of Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, says yesterday’s catastrophic escalator failure at the Milwaukee Brewers stadium, which resulted in numerous passenger injuries, appears “eerily similar to two other major escalator-safety breaches following sporting events: 2007, in Giants Stadium, New Jersey, and 2018, in the Rome subway system. Attorney Bendesky, who was lead counsel for the victims-plaintiffs in the Giants Stadium litigation, is available to discuss yesterday’s incident, including the mechanical, safety review process now underway, and potential legal consequences.



“Based on my review of the jarring press reports from American Family Field, this failure has all the markings of a braking system failure,” commented Mr. Bendesky. “As in the Giants Stadium incident, in which we determined there were numerous preventable maintenance and mechanical shortcomings contributing to the disaster, it is likely that every operational component – starting with the brakes – will be scrutinized to determine why the stadium escalator, without warning, rapidly accelerated, then lurched uncontrollably, instead of gradually coming to an emergency stop, which would have averted serious injuries. Were parts worn out? Were safety inspections up to date? Was it overloaded? These are among many important questions that will have to be answered through the investigations.”

In the Giants Stadium incident, in which eight football fans were severely injured – one victim’s leg had to be amputated - when the escalator’s brakes failed and its stairs violently accelerated before crashing into each other. Mr. Bendesky’s experts found improper maintenance as a contributing factor in that horrific accident.

