Director Resignation

Perth, Western Australia/July 1, 2024/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) (Perseus or the Company) wishes to advise that it has, with deep regret, accepted the resignation of valued colleague and friend, David Ransom, from the role of non-executive, independent Director of the Company.

Mr Ransom’s resignation, which comes after a period of ill health, took effect on June 30, 2024. Perseus intends to recruit a non-executive, independent director to replace Mr Ransom in due course.

Perseus’s Chairman and CEO Jeff Quartermaine said:

“On behalf of the Board of Perseus and the entire Perseus Team, I would like to sincerely thank Dave for his significant contribution to our Company over the past four years.

He was first appointed to the Perseus board in November 2019, and in the period that has followed, Dave has served Perseus with distinction, helping to guide the Company through a period of significant growth. His personal style, which combines humility with outstanding professionalism, experience and knowledge, has been a very important ingredient in Perseus’s recent success. His contribution and presence will be greatly missed by his Board colleagues, as well as all members of the Perseus team, both past and present, who had the privilege of working with Dave in recent years.”

This market announcement was authorised for release by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Perseus Mining Limited, Jeff Quartermaine.

