Korea Goheung Yuza Wine by Jian Sun Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards
Jian Sun's Innovative Packaging Design for Korea Goheung Yuza Wine Recognized with Prestigious Silver A' Design AwardCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Jian Sun's "Korea Goheung Yuza Wine" as the winner of the Silver A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation behind the Korea Goheung Yuza Wine packaging, solidifying its position as a standout product in the industry.
The Silver A' Packaging Design Award is a testament to the relevance and impact of Jian Sun's design within the packaging industry. By aligning with current trends and advancing industry standards, the Korea Goheung Yuza Wine packaging demonstrates its practical benefits for users, the industry, and stakeholders alike. This recognition not only showcases the design's utility and innovation but also underscores its potential to inspire and influence future packaging designs.
The Korea Goheung Yuza Wine packaging stands out in the market with its unique blend of historical narratives and modern aesthetics. The intricately carved packaging and high-footed cups exude a sense of historical opulence, while the eco-friendly walnut wood box adds a contemporary and sustainable touch. The packaging seamlessly integrates traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technologies, resulting in a harmonious synthesis of the past and the present.
Winning the Silver A' Packaging Design Award serves as a motivation for Jian Sun and their team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition may foster further exploration and inspire new directions within the brand, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the packaging industry as a whole.
Korea Goheung Yuza Wine was designed by Jian Sun, the founder of SunDesign and a renowned figure in the design industry. Sun Jian's expertise and creative vision have been instrumental in the success of this award-winning packaging design.
About Jian Sun
Jian Sun, the founder of SunDesign, is a highly accomplished designer from China. As a member of the Academic Committee of China Advertising Association and a jury member for various prestigious design awards, Sun Jian's expertise and influence in the design industry are widely recognized. His works have garnered over 100 design awards across Europe, Oceania, Asia, and the United States, including the German National Design Gold Award, the German Red Dot Best of the Best Supreme Award, and the American Muse Creative Award Platinum Award.
About Sun Design
Sun Design is a full-service design company that has garnered hundreds of prestigious design awards worldwide. Their accolades include the German National Gold Award, the German Red Dot Best Award, the American Muse Design Platinum Award, and many more. With a team of over 30 consulting experts and creative thinking design masters, Sun Design has served multiple national projects, establishing itself as a leading force in the design industry.
About SunDesign Brand&design(beijing)co.ltd
SunDesign Brand&design(beijing)co.ltd is a comprehensive brand solution consulting and design company that aims to make brands extraordinary through design. As one of the most influential brand consulting experts and brand design teams in the world today, SunDesign serves multiple national projects with its team of more than 30 consulting experts and creative thinking design masters. Their mission is to elevate brands and create exceptional designs that leave a lasting impact.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award celebrates top-tier packaging designs that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a deep understanding of the industry. Recipients are recognized for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of packaging design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a significant achievement that showcases the designer's exceptional expertise, creativity, and ability to create packaging solutions that positively impact society.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 16th year and welcomes entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By motivating designers and brands to develop innovative and impactful products, the A' Design Award contributes to the advancement of society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:
