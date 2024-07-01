World Cup by Cemer Design Center Wins Silver in A' Playground Design Awards
Cemer Design Center's Innovative World Cup Play Unit Recognized for Excellence in Playground Equipment DesignCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of playground design, has announced Cemer Design Center as a winner in the Playground Equipment, Play Structures and Public Park Design category for their exceptional work titled "World Cup". This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the World Cup play unit within the playground industry and design field.
The World Cup play unit's innovative design aligns with current trends in the playground industry, offering a unique and engaging play experience for children. Its features, such as the 3D climbing nets and cylindrical wire mesh facade, provide practical benefits for users, including improved motor skills, hand-eye coordination, and awareness of heights, while also allowing for parental supervision and a sense of openness.
The World Cup play unit stands out in the market with its distinctive football-inspired design and station resembling a trophy. The combination of challenging climbing elements and the theme of victory creates an exciting and memorable play experience for children. The use of durable materials, such as galvanized steel ropes and a patented tensioning system, ensures the structure's safety and longevity.
This recognition from the A' Playground Equipment, Play Structures and Public Park Design Award serves as motivation for Cemer Design Center to continue pushing the boundaries of playground design. The award inspires the team to explore new ideas and innovations that can further contribute to the development of engaging, safe, and inclusive play spaces for children worldwide.
World Cup was designed by the talented team at Cemer Design Center, who dedicated countless hours to capturing the essence of football and creating a product that prioritizes both excitement and safety for children.
About Cemer Design Center
Cemer Design Center is the creative force behind Cemer Playground Equipments, a world-renowned brand in the urban equipment and reinforcement materials industry. Based in Turkey, Cemer Design Center handles every aspect of product development in-house, from ideation and design to production. Their mission is to create products that contribute to the socialization and physical development of individuals from all age groups.
About Cemer Playground Equipments
Cemer Playground Equipments is a leading brand in the urban equipment industry, offering a wide range of products designed to improve quality of life and bring communities together. Their portfolio includes playgrounds (CMRPLAY), adventure parks (CMRXTREME), fitness equipment (CMRACTIVE), urban furniture (CMRURBAN), specialized designs (CMRIDEA), and rubber flooring (CMRHIC). Cemer Playground Equipments aims to make a difference in both domestic and global markets through their innovative and socially responsible products.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Playground Equipment, Play Structures and Public Park Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award criteria include innovative use of space, safety measures, diverse play options, sustainable materials, accessibility, creativity, age-appropriateness, physical activity encouragement, social interaction, sensory stimulation, durability, maintenance considerations, weather resistance, educational elements, cultural relevance, flexibility, aesthetic appeal, user comfort, and risk management strategies.
About A' Design Award
The A' Playground Equipment, Play Structures and Public Park Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional playground designs from a diverse range of participants, including innovative designers, cutting-edge agencies, pioneering companies, and influential brands. By participating in this juried design competition, entrants can showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to advancing the playground and park design industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact society.
