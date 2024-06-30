Governor Hochul Marches in New York City’s Pride Parade

Earlier today, Governor Hochul marched in New York City’s Pride Parade.

Happy Pride, everyone! For 55 years, New Yorkers have proudly carried the banner that says, “This is the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ movement.” And today, we continue pushing forward, recognizing the contributions from those individuals who stood up against the tides of their time, who said that “We have rights. We have rights to gather, to socialize, to dance, and to love who we want to love.”

And so, to continue the celebration, first of all — just Friday, with President Biden, we opened a place that is an enormous part of our pride, and that is the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center. Welcome, all! On Friday, we also had a bill signing ceremony where I signed into law the renaming of the Christopher Street subway stop so everyone knows what's there: It's the Christopher Street Stonewall National Monument stop.

We also signed into law four pieces of legislation that recognize there are still people among us suffering from AIDS and HIV, and making sure that they have the compassionate care they need, that they're not forgotten. So, we signed those into law just a couple of days ago as well. So, let's give that a round of applause.

But also, we’re not done. We're just getting started. I want to recognize that I have some friends up in Harlem who are working very hard for Harlem to have the very first ever LGBTQ center, where people can get culturally competent medical care, socialization, mental health services, medical services — whatever they need, they'll be able to find that, and we are very proud to present this check to Carmen Neely. Carmen, come on up, girl. Carmen, how much does that say? $4.4 million. Good job.

And while we're here honoring the heroes of this movement, the trailblazing individuals who've redefined not just our LGBTQ+ community and all it can do, but also a religious leader who has led a synagogue through some of the most difficult times, certainly in the last couple years, that we've ever endured. I want to give a special shout out to a dear, dear friend of all of ours, Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, on her retirement. 32 years of service. Somebody carry that for her, she's not doing it.

And lastly, our Department of Labor is here. Commissioner Roberta Reardon, who also is making sure that we have $1 million to help place people in the LGBTQ — especially the trans community — who are having more challenges getting jobs. I want to give her a special shout out. Ladies and gentlemen, Commissioner Reardon. $1 million for that effort.

So, let's go forth. Let's march with pride. Let's march with love. Let's march with love. This is what we are as New Yorkers. Happy Pride, everybody!