SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Humana Inc. – HUM

On June 13, 2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc. (“UnitedHealth”), one of Humana’s primary health insurer competitors, revealed that it was seeing “higher levels” of outpatient care activity and suggested that higher utilization rates were due to “pent-up demand or delayed demand being satisfied.” UnitedHealth further explained that it was “seeing very strong volumes” in certain areas, including ambulatory surgery, and an overall “higher number of cases that are being performed.”

Given the similarities in Humana’s and UnitedHealth’s businesses, and the likelihood that Humana was also suffering from increased utilization and costs due to pent-up demand, Humana’s stock price fell $57.63 per share, or more than 11%, to close at $455.00 per share on June 14, 2023.

Days later, on June 16, 2023, Humana confirmed that it also was seeing “higher than anticipated non-inpatient utilization trends, predominately in the categories of emergency room, outpatient surgeries, and dental services, as well as inpatient trends that have been stronger than anticipated in recent weeks, diverging from historical seasonality patterns.” Although the Company re-affirmed its full year insurance segment benefits expense ratio guidance (a key measure of profitability) of between 86.3% and 87.3%, it warned investors that it “now expects to be at the top end of this full year range”—i.e., reduced profitability. Additionally, Humana explained that it now “assume[d] it will continue to experience moderately higher-than-expected trends for the remainder of the year.”

On this news, Humana’s stock price fell $18.20 per share, or almost 4%, to close at $445.65 per share on June 16, 2023.

On January 18, 2024, Humana preliminarily released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, revealing that its benefits expense ratio had increased to approximately 91.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and approximately 88% for the full year 2023. As a result, the Company’s 2023 adjusted EPS was only $26.09 per share, or more than $2 per share less than what the Company had predicted in November 2023.

On this news, Humana’s stock price fell $35.78 per share, or approximately 8%, to close at $411.98 per share on January 18, 2024.

Finally, on January 25, 2024, Humana announced a loss for the fourth quarter of 2023, and stated that it expected the higher level of medical costs would persist for all of 2024. As a result, Humana revealed that it expected 2024 adjusted EPS of only $16 per share (a $10 per share decrease from 2023 and well below analysts’ expectations of $29 per share).

On this news, Humana’s stock price fell an additional $47.04 per share, or nearly 12%, to close at $355.36 per share on January 25, 2024.

