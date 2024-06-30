Submit Release
News Search

There were 139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,174 in the last 365 days.

DevOpser Joins the AWS Partner Network and Launches Beta Testing for Innovative Platform

Becoming an AWS Partner To Elevate DevOpser’s Secure, Scalable DevOps Solutions

HARISH, Israel, June 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevOpser, a pioneering provider of DevOps as a Service, is excited to announce that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

The company is also now actively seeking its first customer to beta test its groundbreaking Terraform-powered Infrastructure as Code (IaC) platform, which ensures the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) compliance for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS).

Joining the APN signifies a significant milestone in DevOpser’s mission to deliver secure, scalable, and compliant cloud solutions. The company’s platform is designed to meet enterprise and federal security requirements, providing rapid go-to-market capabilities without compromising on security. This allows developers to focus on enhancing user experiences and deploying applications swiftly and securely.

“We are thrilled to join the AWS Partner Network,” said Liat Hoffman, Founder of DevOpser. “This enables us to leverage AWS’ robust infrastructure to offer our customers unparalleled security and scalability. We’re excited to collaborate with our first beta customer to refine our platform for general availability.”

As an APN member, DevOpser joins a global network of 130,000 Partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, and deliver value to mutual customers.

DevOpser’s IaC solution includes a suite of features tailored to meet diverse security and operational needs:

  • NIST CSF compliant Amazon EKS implementation
  • Regular security patches and updates
  • Automated, push-button deployment
  • Comprehensive AWS architecture and Kubernetes management via Terraform and Github leveraging GitOps

In addition, DevOpser has submitted its first solution to the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) process for review and is working towards listing in AWS Marketplace. The platform has been in development since October 2020, and this beta testing phase is crucial for refining it to meet market needs.

DevOpser’s innovative approach simplifies infrastructure management, allowing developers to focus on creating exceptional user experiences. The company’s IaC platform not only ensures compliance and security but also enhances productivity by automating repetitive tasks and standardizing environment setups.

For more information about DevOpser’s solutions or to book a demo, please visit devopser.io.

About DevOpser
DevOpser provides DevOps as a Service, specializing in secure, scalable cloud solutions. The company’s Terraform-powered Infrastructure as Code (IaC) platform is designed to meet the highest security standards, enabling rapid deployment and compliance with NIST CSF requirements. DevOpser’s mission is to empower developers to focus on innovation by simplifying infrastructure management.

Contact Information
Liat Hoffman - X: @liathoffman
DevOpser LLC - X: @betterdevops
liat.hoffman@devopser.io
devopser.io


Primary Logo

You just read:

DevOpser Joins the AWS Partner Network and Launches Beta Testing for Innovative Platform

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more