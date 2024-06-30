Optimove Relocates to New, Larger Manhattan Offices Amidst Rapid Growth

The first Customer-Led Marketing Platform’s growth in the Americas fueled by strategic moves and innovative product enhancements

NEW YORK, June 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, has relocated to new, larger offices in Manhattan to accommodate its rapid growth. This expansion has been driven by recent strategic moves in the U.S. and significant product announcements to better serve its growing client base of leading global consumer brands.

Driving the growth, as noted in Optimove’s letter to stakeholders, was the 2023 shift by marketers from rules-based marketing to AI-mapped journeys, an approach Optimove has championed since its founding in 2012. Optimove recognized early on that consumers experience a mix of rational, emotional, analytical, and illogical phases in their purchase journey. With AI-mapped journeys, marketers deploy various strategies, and AI selects the most appropriate marketing action for each customer based on eligibility and available options.

Optimove remains ahead of the curve on Customer-Led Marketing. Gartner highlighted that Customer-Led Marketing is becoming the predominant method. In its report, 5 Trends Transforming Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Gartner predicts that by 2026, 80% of multichannel marketing hub buyers will use generative AI for journey orchestration, personalization, analytics, and prescriptive operations.

Other key milestones leading to the expansion were the following:

Providing industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands, Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, and the and the #1 CRM Marketing Solution used by iGaming operators. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.



According to Shai Frank, Senior Vice President of Product and General Manager, Americas, “Our continued growth in the Americas is further proof of the transformation taking place in the market, going from product-led marketing to customer-led marketing. Our new offices and growing team in the region will enable us to continue to provide the unparalleled support for the foreseeable future.”

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing and Engagement Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only Customer-Led Marketing Platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

In Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner's companion report, Optimove was ranked #1 for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands. For more information, go to Optimove.com.

Attachment

Guy Leshno Optimove +447716089172 Guy_l@optimove.com