PHILIPPINES, June 30 - Press Release

June 30, 2024 'Edukasyon ang susi sa mas magandang kinabukasan' -- Bong Go hails new law waiving college exam fees for qualified top students Senator Christopher "Bong" Go heralded a significant advancement in educational equity as the "Free College Entrance Examinations Act" became law, waiving entrance exam fees at private higher educational institutions (HEIs) for qualified students. Republic Act No. 12006, which was principally sponsored by then Chair of the Senate Committee on Higher Education and now Senate President Chiz Escudero, opens up great opportunities for higher education to economically disadvantaged yet high-performing students across the country. Go, who is one of the authors and co-sponsors of the measure, has been a vocal proponent of removing financial barriers in education. The law targets natural-born Filipino students who are among the top 10 percent of their graduating high school class and come from families below the poverty threshold as defined by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA). "Education is the greatest equalizer. With this law, we ensure that financial limitations no longer hinder our youth's pursuit of academic excellence," Go added. Under the new legislation, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) is empowered to oversee the implementation, ensuring that all private HEIs comply with the law. Institutions that fail to adhere to the law will face sanctions, safeguarding the rights of qualified students to free access to college entrance tests. Go shared, "This victory is not ours but of every Filipino family who dreams of a better future through education. It's a testament to what we can achieve when we put the needs of our people first." He continued, "let us also be reminded that our work does not end here. We must continue to support our youth by providing them with the tools they need to succeed in their educational journeys." Highlighting his other educational initiatives, Go then discussed several significant pieces of legislation aimed at supporting students and academic institutions. He noted that during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, RA 10931, known as the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, was legislated. This law has significantly helped impoverished students by providing free education at local colleges, universities, and state-operated technical vocational institutions. Building on the achievements of RA 10931, Go has co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1360, which aims to broaden the scope and coverage of the Tertiary Education Subsidy. The senator also addressed the financial challenges students face, citing his co-authorship of RA 11984, or the "No Permit, No Exam" Prohibition Act, which prohibits educational institutions from denying students the right to take exams due to unpaid fees. Meanwhile, another recently signed law RA 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which Go co-authored and co-sponsored is a significant legislative measure aimed at increasing the teaching supply allowances for public school teachers. Moreover, he is advocating for a moratorium on student loan payments during disasters through his filed SBN 1864, emphasizing his proactive stance on student welfare. Go is also promoting the mental health of students and educators with Senate Bill Nos. 379 and 1786, which he also pushed for. The bills aim to nurture an educational environment that supports both learning and personal growth. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.