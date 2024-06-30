Tolentino urges graduates: 'Use your education to make a difference'

"Use your education to make a difference, inspire others, and create a future filled with hope and promise."

This was the main message of Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino to the graduating batch of the University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) in commencement exercises held in Davao City on Friday afternoon, June 28.

In his keynote speech, Tolentino congratulated the young audience composed of over a thousand graduates from USeP's various undergraduate programs.

The senator also urged the graduating batch to strive to become ambassadors of their school - whether they choose to stay in their community, or venture out to explore new horizons.

"As you step into the world, beyond the walls of the University of Southeastern Philippines, remember that your education is not merely about the knowledge that you have acquired but the wisdom that you gained," said Tolentino.

"I encourage the faculty members, the parents - our work does not end in a graduation ceremony. Our graduates should step out not alone, but... with the guidance of the parents and the continuing mentoring, although at a distance, of the faculty members," he continued.

Finally, the senator committed to help in the efforts to establish a general hospital in USeP to complement the university's Doctor of Medicine program, and to provide vital health services to residents of the city and the rest of the Davao region.