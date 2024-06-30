Tolentino sees ROTC Games producing future leaders in sports, military service, other professions

Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino is confident that the Philippine Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Games will produce future leaders in sports, military service, and other professions.

Tolentino made the remark as the Mindanao qualifiers of the ROTC Games came to a close on Saturday, June 29.

"Beyond being a sports event, the aim of the ROTC is to develop the skills and talents, and cultivate a deeper sense of nationalism among the youth," pointed out the senator, who is also the honorary chair of the ROTC Games.

He noted that more than a thousand cadet-athletes from several schools across Mindanao signed up to compete in various sports and military drill competitions during the six-day event.

"I see future leaders emerging from their ranks in the field of sports, military service, and even in other professions. All these things considered, the Mindanao leg of the ROTC Games was a huge success," the senator declared.

In the final medal tally, cadet-athletes representing the Philippine Army dominated the games after hauling 90 gold medals, 78 silvers, and 92 bronzes. The Philippine Air Force came in second with 67 golds, 40 silvers, and 28 bronzes, while the Philippine Navy rounded up the competition with 45 golds, 23 silvers, and 23 bronzes.

Meanwhile, three Minadanaoan schools emerged as the most bemedalled throughout the competition, including: Western Mindanao State University (29 golds, 18 silvers, 14 bronzes); Zamboanga State College of Marine Sciences and Technology (29 golds, 19 silvers, 7 bronzes); and Southern City Colleges (21 golds, 18 silvers, 14 bronzes).

Among individual athletes, Philippine Navy cadet Hanna Claire Avellanada, a third year Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation student from Zamboanga State College of Marine Sciences and Technology, came through with a sterling performance, bagging 3 golds in chess.

The ROTC Games will next move to Indang, Cavite, where the Luzon qualifiers will be held from July 28 to August 3. The national championships are scheduled for August 18-24, also in Indang, Cavite.