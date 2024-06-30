Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) Celebrates a Thrilling Season 8 Finals at Capital One Arena - District E

PLAYA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) proudly announces the success of its Season 8 Finals held on Father’s Day, June 16, at the iconic Capital One Arena - District E. In partnership with Monumental Sports, the event was a resounding success, setting new records and captivating audiences both online and in-person.

Season 8 featured a $100,000 prize pool, with the North Carolina Reapers emerging as champions and Ricky Rockem (aka Pebble) winning finals MVP. The event attracted over 30,000 live online viewers and hosted 350 enthusiastic attendees at District E, marking it as one of the most popular live events in the venue’s history. UEL merchandise was in high demand, selling out completely, a testament to the league's growing fan base.

Titus Walker, CEO of UEL, commented on the event’s success:

“The energy at Capital One Arena - District E was electric, and seeing our community come together in such a vibrant setting was truly inspiring. We are thrilled with the turnout and the level of competition, and we can’t wait to continue this momentum into Season 9.”

Looking ahead, UEL is set to make history with Season 9, offering a staggering $1 million prize pool, one of the largest in USA esports history. Sign-ups are now open and already exceeding expectations, showcasing the league's expanding reach and influence.

For more information on UEL and to sign up for Season 9, visit https://ultimateendgamersleague.com.

About Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL):

UEL is a professional esports league with 12 teams based in the USA. Established five years ago, UEL is dedicated to creating a competitive and inclusive community for the global 99% of gamers who play multiple games across genres like fighting, shooting, racing, strategy, and sports. Unlike leagues focused solely on elite gamers, UEL embraces diversity and accessibility, ensuring that everyone has a chance to compete and win.