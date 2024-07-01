(Video) Iran: Free Iran 2024 World Summit: Onward to a Democratic Republic

On Saturday, June 29, 2024, the Free Iran World Summit 2024 Onward the Democratic Republic was convened at the (NCRI) headquarters in Auvers-sur-Oise, north of Paris. Thousands of Iranians abroad gathered in Berlin to support the democratic Republic of Iran. Maryam Rajavi hailed the Iranian people and the Iranian women’s struggle for freedom, stressing: “Your massive rally today in Berlin represents a continuation of the Iranian people’s triumph in the nationwide boycott of (Iran’s Ali Khamenei’s) elections. Mike Pence, " I urge you from the bottom of my heart, to keep working, keep fighting, never stop believing in a free Iran, and never doubt that the freedom-loving American people are with you and support your dream of a secular, democratic Iranian Republic." Stephen Harper, Former Canadian Prime Minister,'' The Ayatollah’s regime may repress people as severely as it can, but the people are not fooled. They are not fooled by the façade of its elections or the reality of its extremist anti-democratic ideology." Mike Pompeo, "Madam Rajavi, the 10-point plan you have put forward is the solution. That day will come when it will shatter the theocracy, it will break them to the very core, and the very leaders who are inflicting so much pain on the Iranian people.

As we gather today, though, one champion for freedom is not with us, a man who served with distinction for nearly a quarter century in the United States Senate.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, “Your massive rally today in Berlin represents a continuation of the Iranian people’s triumph in the nationwide boycott of (Iran’s supreme leader Ali) Khamenei’s elections.”” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, July 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article reported that on Saturday, June 29, 2024, the Free Iran World Summit 2024: Onward a Democratic Republic will convene at the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) headquarters in Auvers-sur-Oise, north of Paris.Simultaneously, thousands of Iranians abroad will gather in Berlin to support the Iran Uprising for a democratic Republic, separation of religion and state, and the Ten-Point Plan of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran.The Iran World Summit, along with the Free Iran Rally 2024, will showcase prominent speakers who will address key topics such as the sham presidential election in Iran, the threats posed by the existing regime, the viable alternative, and the imperative of adopting the right policies to foster a prosperous future for Iran.In her speech Mrs. Maryam Rajavi hailed the Iranian people and the Iranian women’s struggle for freedom, stressing: “Your massive rally today in Berlin represents a continuation of the Iranian people’s triumph in the nationwide boycott of (Iran’s supreme leader Ali) Khamenei’s elections.”Mrs. Rajavi said: “The sham elections are the outcome of the impasse and the major failures that plague the regime because the people of Iran have repeatedly declared, “We vote to overthrow the regime; there is no place for elections in this regime. It’s time for revolution!”Mrs. Rajavi explained: “Direct monitoring and observation from the beginning to the end of the so-called voting, from 8 am to 12 am at over 14,000 polling stations by the People’s Mojahedin Organization (PMOI) I sympathizers, indicate that the boycott struck a sledgehammer blow against the regime, with 88 percent of Iranians abstaining from the fraudulent elections. Only 12 percent of eligible voters –fewer than 7.4 million people– turned out.”“The next incoming President represents the continuation of the mullahs’ supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s strategy. He is a Basij member steeped in four decades of suppression and war, a follower of the 1988 executioner Ebrahim Raisi, a representative of the criminals known as Ansar-Hezbollah, and a loyal servant to Khamenei’s bomb-making agenda.”“Reformists within this irreformable regime were this time used to increase turnout. However, when asked, their candidate reiterated that his programs and policies are decided by Khamenei and that deviating from them is a red line for him.”She added: “Khamenei’s assessment following the 2022 uprising led him to a desperate attempt, which later manifested in the conflict in Gaza. He publicly proclaimed his decision in Mashhad on March 21, 2023, under the name of the “Resistance Front,” declaring, “We unequivocally announce the Resistance Front.”“This is why we argue that to achieve peace in the region, it’s crucial to target the head of the snake of warmongering.”“Dark days lie ahead for the clerical regime. The countdown to overthrow has begun,” she concluded.Pointing to the serial uprising beginning in December 2017 and continuing through the uprisings in 2018, November 2019, and September 2022, Mrs. Rajavi hailed “the generation driven by rebellion and revolution,” stressing that “every day, we witness the performance, growth, and ascension of this generation through the sacrifices of the Resistance Units across our occupied homeland.”Mike Pence, 48th Vice President of the United StatesThank you for standing up for a free Iran. It is an honor to be with you all.As we gather today, though, one champion for freedom is not with us, a man who served with distinction for nearly a quarter century in the United States Senate.He’s been mentioned from this podium already once and honored today. He was a man who never hesitated to stand for freedom, to stand for America’s alliances around the world, and he never hesitated to stand with the people of Iran. And when the day comes when Iran is once again free, we will remember and be grateful for the life and work of Senator Joe Lieberman.I urge you from the bottom of my heart, to keep working, keep fighting, never stop believing in a free Iran, and never doubt that the freedom-loving American people are with you and support your dream of a secular, democratic Iranian Republic.When people ask why I chose to be here, the answer is simple. I want the world to know that because of all of you, the winds of change are blowing in Iran stronger than ever before.We gather at a momentous time in the wake of momentous events. I rejoice at the death of no man. But the death of President Ebrahim Raisi makes the future brighter, and the world is safer now that such an evil man has passed into history.I scarcely need to tell anyone here or those looking on that Raisi was a mass murderer. His appointment as president in 2021 was widely understood to be a sign of the regime’s growing frustration at its inability to quell the dissent within its borders. His number one job was to shut down the resistance. Because of all of you, Raisi failed because the resistance is stronger than ever before.And we gather here just one day after elections were held in Iran, presumably to choose a new president. But it should come as no surprise, as media around the world are reporting that the election yesterday saw the lowest turnout in the history of Iran since the revolution.The people of Iran know that the election was a sham. They know that they will never have a real choice under the current regime, and they aren’t willing to participate in a charade that is only intended to legitimize the regime in the eyes of the outside world.This much we know for sure. Whoever is the new president of Iran, will inherit a regime that is weaker, less stable, and more prone to collapse than at any point in history.The regime will not go quietly into the night of its own accord. That’s why only a tested, organized, and proven resistance can bring about lasting change. A movement that can inspire the people to take action and has a history of standing up to the regime.A movement willing to sacrifice and pay the price needed for freedom. The good news is that such a movement exists. That movement is the National Council of Resistance of Iran.The truth is, the mullahs in Tehran have no greater fear than the NCRI. That’s why they put Mrs. Rajavi and 100 of the leaders of this movement on trial in absentia, hoping to scare the younger generation of heroes, many of whose faces we just saw on the walls of this gathering.However, the persecution and murder of members of the resistance units across Iran have only strengthened this movement and its numbers. Its resolve, and it is inspiring the free world. Just as Raisi failed to exterminate the MEK during the 1988 massacre, Tehran will again fail to defeat the resistance units in Iran today.Under the Trump-Pence administration, we did not turn a deaf ear to the pleas of the Iranian people. We did not remain silent in the face of the Iranian regime’s countless atrocities, and we proudly stood with the freedom-loving people of Iran. We canceled the Iran nuclear deal that had flooded the regime’s coffers with tens of billions of dollars and pallets full of cash used to repress its people and support deadly terrorist attacks across the world.We imposed crippling new sanctions on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard. We launched a campaign of maximum pressure, punishing the regime for its belligerent behavior and assault on its citizens.We vigorously enforced those sanctions to bring Iran’s oil exports to near zero and deny the regime its principal source of revenue, and we made it abundantly clear that the United States will never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.We took all these steps and we did not hesitate when the time came to stop the world’s leading terrorist, and Qassam Salami is gone.On the day we left office, the Iranian regime was more isolated than ever before.But now the current American administration has been unraveling much of the progress that we made in marginalizing that tyrannical regime in Tehran, working overtime to restore the Iran nuclear deal, putting Tehran back on a fast track for obtaining a nuclear weapon.But as the American presidential election unfolds before a watching world, our allies and enemies should know this, whatever the condition of our current American leadership. The American people are strong.The American military is the strongest in the history of the world, and any nation that wishes us or our allies ill must know, as President Kennedy said, that the American people always stand ready to pay any price, meet any hardship, bear any burden, support any friend, and oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty, I promise you.The Iranian regime has never been weaker than it is today. Four out of five Iranians now live below the poverty line. Corruption is at an all-time high. The Iranian people are fed up. They’re ready for change.They’re more united than ever before. You know hope is aflame in the hearts of freedom-loving men and women. I believe that flame is burning brighter in your countrymen than ever before.One of the biggest lies of the ruling regime sold to the wider world is that there is no alternative to the status quo. But you all know there is an alternative, well organized, fully prepared, perfectly qualified, and popularly supported alternative called the National Council of Resistance of Iran, whose main component is called the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) Please join me in thanking Maryam Rajavi for your outstanding leadership, your vision, and your courage. You are an inspiration to the world.I want the wider world to understand that the MEK and the NCRI share the same values that Western nations hold dear. Mrs. Rajavi’s 10-point plan for the future of Iran will extend political, social, and economic equality to women.It will allow all citizens to prosper and thrive in a free market economy, and the 10-point plan will ensure the freedom of expression, the freedom of assembly, and guarantee the right of every Iranian to live, work, and worship according to the dictates of their conscience in freedom.We stand with the proud people of Iran because it is right. After all, the regime in Tehran threatens the peace and security of the world, and no oppressive regime can last forever.I believe just as the Soviet Union collapsed under the weight of its sins, so too will be the fate of the oppressors in Iran. The day will come when the unelected Ayatollahs release their iron-fisted grip on Iran and their people, and a new glorious day will dawn.A bright future will begin, ushering in an era of peace, prosperity, stability, and a spirit of freedom. I look forward to the day that we will gather together in a free, open, democratic Iran.Peter Altmaier, former German MinisterYou are the heroes of the modern age for your commitment to freedom in Iran. The regime has no respect for the youth and the people. In yesterday’s election, we witnessed the worst turnout in the regime’s history. The rules were established in a way that only allowed the mullahs’ candidates to win.The regime has no other solution than to continue executing Iran’s people. So many people are executed in Iran. But for every execution, a young Iranian rises to fight for freedom.Iran’s regime is threatening the entire region with its intervention in the war in Ukraine. In the upcoming weeks and months, we have important things to do. Politicians must find the strength to support the opposition that is fighting for freedom in Iran.The Ten-Point Plan of Mrs. Rajavi is a document for the rule of law, freedom, and democracy. Spread its message. In Iran, people are striving for freedom and a better future. We have to understand that the situation in Iran is not only the responsibility of the opposition but requires the attention of the world.We need you for a better future. I wish you all the best. This regime will come to an end, and I hope it will be replaced by a secular and democratic government. I’m convinced that Iran will become one of the most democratic and free countries in the world.To view the whole text, please use the link below.If you wish to receive the NCRI weekly Newsletter, please use the following link to subscribe: https://bit.ly/3SMgEla

The Iranian regime has never been weaker than it is today. Four out of five Iranians now live below the poverty line. Corruption is at an all-time high.